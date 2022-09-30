These are troubled times: between climate change, racial disparities, political turmoil and other woes, New Jerseyans are hungry for some good news. Here’s something that may help. The Garden State has the fifth-lowest rate of violent crime in the United States, with 195 crimes for every 100,000 residents.

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, violent crime constitutes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers reported here are the work of the criminal law experts at jorgevelaw.com.

The safest state is Maine, with 109 violent crimes per 100,000 people. Alaska has the dubious distinction of being the most dangerous state, with 838 violent crimes per 100,000 residents.