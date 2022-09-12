Public workers from more than a dozen labor unions plan to swarm New Jersey’s State House on Tuesday to protest a potential 24% increase in 2023 health care premiums for some government employees.

The rally — advertised as New Jersey’s largest labor action since the start of the pandemic — follows weeks of advocacy by county and local officials, union leaders and elected officials from both parties urging Gov. Phil Murphy’s Democratic administration to halt or reduce the likely price hike. The potential increase has also triggered broader health-benefit negotiations between Murphy and the unions, according to members involved.

“This (cost increase) would mean a crippling wage cut for New Jersey’s first responders and essential workers,” Jim McAsey, a leader with the Communications Workers of America, said during a media briefing Friday. CWA calculated the change would reduce the paychecks for its 70,000 New Jersey workers by as much as 1.5%, he said. State police and other first responders could see premium costs rise by $1,500 to $1,800 annually, another union official said.

“It’s also a crippling tax hike for taxpayers,” McAsey added, since state and local residents pay a significant portion of the benefit costs for the 825,000 active and retired public workers covered through these plans. In Essex County, officials estimated it would add $20 million to their annual health insurance tab. “This is a situation where the public worker’s interests are directly aligned with the taxpayer’s interests,” McAsey said.

Labor leaders are seeking both long-term and immediate changes to how public workers’ health plans are crafted and approved, including delaying a vote on the potential increases now slated for Wednesday. Union representatives on the State Health Benefits Commission, the panel that must approve changes, urged Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio, who chairs the group, to postpone the decision, provide more information on the need for increase and hold future meetings in person to allow greater public participation.

“While there have been some limited discussions, actual negotiations between the state worker unions and the state concerning health benefits and the unprecedented, unexpected and frankly extreme proposed hikes in the 2023 (State Health Benefit Plan) medical plan rates for active employees and early retirees have just begun. Neither party was truly prepared for the magnitude of the proposed rate hikes,” wrote Dudley Burdge and Jennifer Higgins, the commission’s two labor representatives. The other three members represent state, local and county governments.

But Treasury officials said the process of approving these annual rate changes has already been delayed by weeks so the unions could have more time to review the proposal. Further holdups would stall Treasury’s efforts to disseminate new plan information to the state, county and more than 700 local agencies that employ these workers, they said. Labor leaders argue that with an automatic online enrollment process now in place, a delay in the vote would have little impact.

The department is reviewing the letter and preparing a response to the commission, said Treasury spokeswoman Jennifer Sciortino. “In the interim, it’s important to remember that the SHBP and (State Educators Health Benefit Plan) Commissions have the sole authority to determine and approve the premium rates, while the Plan Design Committees are responsible for setting and approving changes to the design of the plans, which could lower the costs of health benefits,” she said, stressing that Muoio could not make changes on her own.

The state also blames union leaders for blocking votes on routine resolutions to implement various cost-saving measures — like encouraging the use of generic drugs — that are traditionally approved in advance of any health plan premium changes. Michael Zaynor, a leader in the State Troopers’ union, said Friday that these resolutions have now become a “factor” in their broader negotiations with the governor’s office.

Overall, various public worker health plans are set to increase by amounts averaging between 12% and 20%, depending on the union involved and an employee’s status as active or retired. Teachers — who are represented by the powerful New Jersey Education Association, or NJEA, which is not participating in Tuesday’s action — would see a nearly 16% hike to their medical benefits, while government workers face the highest increase at 24%.

Treasury officials said the changes reflect the growing cost of care, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic — including pent-up demand for care — and inflation, among other factors. They said similar rate hikes are being projected for health plans elsewhere.

State officials said Friday that next year’s rates had yet to be finalized for New Jerseyans who don’t get health insurance from an employer, but in New York, some residents could see double-digit premium increases. In New York’s individual market, insurance companies sought increases ranging from 7% to nearly 35%, but the largest rise regulators approved was 16.5%. Small businesses face smaller price hikes in New York. Labor leaders in New Jersey pointed to studies that showed large, multistate businesses are anticipating premium increases from 5% to 9% next year.

Murphy’s administration has taken credit in recent years for stabilizing and even reducing the cost of health care premiums on the individual insurance market, as well as greatly increasing the subsidies available for residents’ seeking plans through the Obamacare marketplace. Public workers have generally experienced more moderate increases recently and even saw an unprecedented 4.8% decrease in premium costs in 2019, something Murphy’s team lauded in a news release.

That 2019 announcement accompanied news of a three-year contract with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state’s largest health insurance provider, to administer the public worker benefits. While the public plans are self-insured — or responsible for all the costs of claims — Horizon was hired to assembly a network of hospitals, doctors and other providers, and oversee the claims process. The company was also tapped to provide navigation services, or help workers find the most effective and potentially lower-cost care, reforms designed to save the state 3% annually or $200 million over three years.

But Aon, the state’s benefit auditor, has said it was unable to find these savings. According to reports in Bloomberg, some state officials were frustrated with Horizon’s service and sought to recoup $34 million, a move blocked by the governor’s office. Horizon is paid $136 millionannually for this work and the contract runs through December, although the state can extend it for up to two years.

Treasury officials have declined to comment on their discussions with Horizon. Insurance company officials have insisted Horizon met its contractual demands, has not refunded money to the state and is not involved with the rate-setting process.

But, in their letter to Muoio, the labor leaders claimed Horizon has been an “active participant in past rate setting discussions” but this year has been “completely absent from this discussion up to now.” Burdge and Higgins cited language from Horizon’s contract that says it must provide informational packets to the commission at the start of the process and develop cost projects based on benefit change requests, including tweaks to the navigation services.

Longer term, labor leaders would like to expand use of claims stabilization funds — mechanisms now in place in some plans to allow excess revenue to be carried over to future years to offset increases — and more aggressive claims review processes to ensure the money is going to appropriate care. But the biggest problem is the cost of care itself, they said. Burdge is also pushing Treasury to release what he says is a revealing report on hospital pricing in New Jersey specifically.

“We need transparency in the process and accountability — and we need to lower the costs” of care, McAsey said.