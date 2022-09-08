Gov. Phil Murphy and the four other commissioners of the Delaware River Basin Commission are expected to vote today on a proposal to extend by three years a construction for New Jersey’s first liquefied natural gas export terminal. The port, on the Delaware River at Gibbstown in Gloucester County, would offload supercooled natural gas onto ships from trucks or trains that carried it from northeastern Pennsylvania. The project, first announced in 2019, has been strongly opposed by environmentalists who say that round-the-clock shipments of highly explosive LNG through densely populated parts of South Jersey and Pennsylvania represent a threat to public safety and an unwarranted boost to fossil-fuel production at odds with efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.