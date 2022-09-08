Credit: (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

The Delaware River Basin Commission is expected to decide today whether to extend a construction permit for New Jersey’s first liquefied natural gas export terminal in what could be a watershed moment for the delayed and bitterly contested project.

At the regulator’s quarterly business meeting, commissioners from the four basin states plus the federal government will consider an application by the terminal’s developer, Delaware River Partners, for a three-year extension until June 2025 of a permit that expired in June before construction on the terminal at Gibbstown in Gloucester County could begin.

The extension was first approved later that month by the commission’s executive director, Steve Tambini. But that extension prompted protests by Delaware Riverkeeper Network and other environmental groups, who argued that he had done so without providing an opportunity for public comment, as required. In August, Tambini said he would ask the commissioners to consider the extension application.

“In light of your objections, it would be beneficial for the commissioners to consider the circumstances of the project, the June 2, 2022 request, and the funds expended to date in relation to the cost of the project. I will request that this matter be considered during the commission’s September business meeting,” Tambini wrote in a letter to Delaware Riverkeeper Network.

At this week’s meeting, the commissioners — who are the governors of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware, or their representatives, plus the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — can take whatever action they deem necessary, including upholding or denying the extension, said Kate Schmidt, a spokeswoman for the commission.

“The commissioners have full authority to make a decision on this matter,” Schmidt wrote in an email. “They will consider this on Thursday, and it is anticipated they will decide on Thursday.”

The meeting could play an important role in how or whether the project moves forward, said Tracy Carluccio, deputy director of Delaware Riverkeeper Network.

‘High-impact moment’

“The question of whether or not the DRBC commissioners will approve an extension may not be known on Thursday but whatever they do, Thursday will be a high-impact moment that can end up changing the future of Dock 2 and LNG exports from Gibbstown,” she said in a statement.

The commissioners also face demands to allow public discussion on a matter that has so far been determined by Tambini alone.

“People have a right to take part in the decisions being made by DRBC because their lives will be affected in myriad ways that are otherwise beyond the public’s control,” said Carluccio. “Will the commissioners demonstrate consideration and respect for the public and the future of the watershed by ordering the public process the rules require? “

Delaware Riverkeeper discovered the extension granted by Tambini by filing a Freedom of Information Act request.

Traveling by trucks and trains

Any decision to deny the extension would be at odds with the commission’s vote on Dec. 9, 2020 to approve dredging and construction of a dock where LNG would be loaded onto ships for export after being carried by truck or train from northeastern Pennsylvania to Gibbstown. That decision affirmed an earlier approval in June 2019.

The Dec. 9 decision was a major setback for environmentalists, especially in New Jersey where critics said Gov. Phil Murphy’s vote in favor called into question his stated commitment to loosen the state’s dependence on fossil fuels such as natural gas. But Murphy confused observers two weeks later when he said he would do everything in his authority to “prevent the use of this dock for LNG transport.”

In its extension application, Delaware River Partners said it has been unable to start building the dock because of “administrative and legal challenges” that began almost as soon as the commission’s initial approval. The delays included a quasi-judicial hearing in May 2020 that was set up by the DRBC to allow opponents to make their case and resulted in the hearing officer recommending that the DRBC affirm its earlier approval — which it did later that year.

Despite the holdups, the developer said in June that it plans to press ahead with the project, which would export the supercooled gas to Puerto Rico, Mexico and parts of the Caribbean. In 2019, the developer estimated the total cost at $94.6 million. Planning and legal costs related to the dock itself — on the contaminated Repauno site where DuPont formerly made explosives — amounted to some $4.3 million by the end of August, the developer said.

“DRP remains fully committed to the Dock 2 project and intends to commence the work authorized by the docket as soon as practicable,” the company said in its letter to the DRBC in June. Its parent company, New Fortress Energy, did not respond on Tuesday to a request for comment.

In July, another permit expired that would have allowed construction of a liquefaction plant in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, where gas extracted from that state’s Marcellus Shale reserve would be pumped before being shipped to Gibbstown. The expiration of that permit, plus previously low natural-gas prices, encouraged critics to speculate that the project was being allowed to fade away before becoming a reality.

Global LNG

But a sharp rise in gas prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Biden administration’s efforts to ship more liquefied natural gas to Europe to make up for a shortage of supplies from Russia, have led some critics to withdraw their earlier predictions that the Gibbstown project would be dropped.

Natural-gas futures closed in New York on Friday at $8.78 per million British thermal units, near their highest since 2008. U.S. liquefied natural gas exports climbed to $14.37 per thousand cubic feet in June, their highest since 2016, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“It looks to us like they’re very much trying to push this project through,” said Kimberley Ong of the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council. “Demand for LNG has grown exponentially in the last year-plus. The Gibbstown LNG terminal is looking increasingly like a profitable venture.”

Still, Carluccio argued that there’s no clear link between the Gibbstown project and surging demand for U.S. natural gas in Europe, given that New Fortress and its affiliates continue to say their LNG will be shipped mostly to the Western hemisphere.

The project already has many permits from state and federal authorities. They include New Jersey permits for waterfront and flood-hazard area development; water-quality permits from the Army Corps, and a special transportation permit that allowed liquefied natural gas to be shipped from Wyalusing, Pennsylvania to Gibbstown. Delaware Riverkeeper Network has appealed many of the permits.

In an effort to prevent further delays, the developers have asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to decide that the project is not within its jurisdiction when it meets to consider the issue later this month. FERC is expected to consider the issue on Sept. 22, and any decision to oversee the project would require more environmental studies, and lead to more delays.

By year’s end, the project faces another key decision by the U.S. Department of Transportation over whether to reverse a permit allowing the transportation of liquefied natural gas by rail, initially granted by the Trump administration.

The prospect of trains or thousands of trucks carrying the highly explosive cargo some 175 miles through densely populated areas of South Jersey and Pennsylvania to Gibbstown has fueled opposition, and recently led opponents to pay for billboards along some highways in some of the areas that would see high-volume shipments by road or rail.