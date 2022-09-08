In the latest shot in the nearly decade-long war over hospital dominance in Hudson County, CarePoint Health accused RWJBarnabas Health of conspiring with real estate investors, health insurance executives and government regulators to force CarePoint into bankruptcy and claim much of its patient revenue.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, CarePoint alleges RWJBarnabas Health — which operates a dozen hospitals statewide, including Jersey City Medical Center — violated federal and state anti-trust laws in its efforts to expand in Hudson County. CarePoint — a for-profit entity now seeking to convert to a nonprofit — operates Christ Hospital in Jersey City, Hoboken University Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center and has been a lightening rod at times for its corporate structure, billing practices and public comments.

In that lawsuit, CarePoint claims RWJBarnabas’ actions have endangered poor and uninsured patients in the area, diminished healthy competition and cost the company close to $300 million since 2019 alone, a situation that is “threatening their very existence.” CarePoint wants the court to block RWJBarnabas’ actions and force the health care giant to pay its attorney fees and “treble” damages, in which CarePoint could be awarded three times their actual losses.

“The facts of this case reveal an intertwined web of schemes by RWJ and its conspirators to stifle marketplace competition that would otherwise benefit the consuming public by destroying CarePoint, which has been creating centers of medical excellence which benefit the Hudson County community,” wrote attorneys for Dilworth Paxson, the Cherry Hill law firm representing CarePoint.

A spokesperson for RWJBarnabas, a nonprofit company, called the lawsuit “yet another in a series of baseless complaints filed by CarePoint, an organization whose leadership apparently prefers to assign blame to others rather than accept responsibility for the unsatisfactory results of their own poor business decisions and actions over the years. RWJBarnabas Health has a longstanding commitment to serve the residents of Hudson County and is proud of the significant investments we have made in technology, facilities and clinical teams as we advance our mission.”

CarePoint Health’s operation involves a complex web of corporate entities through which three principal owners — Vivek Garipalli, James Lawler and Jeffrey Mandler — acquired the three hospitals between 2008 and 2012. The owners have said they invested their own money, time and sweat equity to turn around the facilities, at least one of which was near bankrupt when bought.

But in 2019, the State Commission of Investigation reported that CarePoint’s corporate structure led the hospitals to pay $157 million in consulting and management fees between 2012 and 2016 to companies that largely benefitted these owners. The SCI did not claim CarePoint did anything illegal, but it urged the state to upgrade its capacity to review complex hospital finances, something hospital regulators have been striving to do for years.

Basis of anti-trust lawsuit

CarePoint’s anti-trust lawsuit is based largely on its history of disputes with RWJBarnabas, its largest competition for market share; CarePoint believes RWJBarnabas aims to close Bayonne and Christ hospitals and take over the more lucrative practice at Hoboken. This trouble largely began with a controversial ambulance contract signed in 2014 that assigned Hudson County’s emergency transport duties to Jersey City Medical Center. A court challenge resulted in a settlement deal with a “grid protocol” designed to ensure patients would be taken to the closest hospital, regardless of ownership.

But CarePoint alleges Jersey City ambulance crews have been “diverting, redirecting and/or steering” patients away from its facilities, costing the company at least $187 million since 2019. With a lower patient volume, CarePoint said it had less leverage with insurance companies to negotiate costs and lost out on another $40 million in reimbursements.

Losses were exacerbated, CarePoint says, when RWJBarnabas opened a satellite emergency room in Bayonne, just five blocks from CarePoint’s Bayonne Medical Center. The satellite, which opened in 2017, has further diverted urgent care patients and resulting admissions to Jersey City, costing CarePoint at least $80 million over the past three years, according to the lawsuit.

CarePoint claims the state Department of Health has repeatedly favored RWJBarnabas in its regulatory decisions, approving the satellite emergency department late in the process while failing to act on applications CarePoint submitted to open more emergency facilities in the region and behavioral health beds at Bayonne Medical Center. A health department spokesperson said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state’s largest health insurance provider, is also mentioned in CarePoint’s lawsuit — without being named as a defendant — for its support of the RWJBarnabas expansion in Bayonne and RWJBarnabas’ alleged efforts to poach doctors from CarePoint’s team. CarePoint had accused the insurer in court of bilking them out of $76 million in payments, while Horizon claimed the hospital chain was price gouging, but the two sides settled in 2017. Horizon did not return a request for comment late Wednesday.

Perhaps the most colorful element in CarePoint’s anti-trust filing are the allegations against a pair of “real estate players” that CarePoint claims — also without naming in the suit — conspired with RWJBarnabas to undermine CarePoint’s business. CarePoint says Avery Eisenreich — who CarePoint is also suing in Delaware for tortious interference with its business dealings — and Yan Moshe, who runs Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, interfered with CarePoint’s attempts to sell Christ Hospital and Hoboken University Medical Center to RWJBarnabas in 2019.

CarePoint’s anti-trust filing includes allegations against a pair of “real estate players” that CarePoint claims conspired with RWJBarnabas to undermine CarePoint’s business.

Eisenreich, a founder of nursing home network Alaris Health, owns the property on which all three CarePoint hospitals are constructed, according to the lawsuit. CarePoint claims he engaged in secret negotiations with RWJBarnabas, essentially holding the land “hostage” in a way that eventually scuttled the deal. CarePoint also claims RWJBarnabas explored the sale as a way to learn about CarePoint’s finances, not because they actually wanted to purchase both facilities.

In the anti-trust case, CarePoint also accuses Hudson Regional — formerly known as Meadowlands Hospital, before Moshe bought it in 2017 — of spreading false rumors about CarePoint’s plans with the Hudson County hospitals, resulting in staff defections and a drop in patient revenue. Eisenreich and Moshe did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Wednesday.

“The efforts of RWJ and its conspirators have created a stalemate in the progress of health care in Hudson County, mired in litigation in two states with a very real risk of eliminating any Hudson County based provider from having a meaningful role in the delivery of acute hospital care,” CarePoint claims in its lawsuit.