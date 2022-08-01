Gov. Phil Murphy has awarded nearly $57 million to county vocational-technical school districts and county colleges throughout the state for improvements to and enhancements of their career and technical education (CTE) programs. Murphy sent this second round of funding through the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act to the Legislature for approval in May.

Funds will be distributed by the state Department of Education and the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education and must be used to directly expand CTE program enrollment through constructing and/or expanding classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer facilities, and other academic structures that will provide direct benefits to students.

With this second round of funding, the state has awarded over $305 million in CTE projects. Additional funding opportunities will be announced later this year.

The following county colleges will receive funding for their CTE programs:

Camden County College: $4 million

Essex County College: $4 million

Passaic County College: $3.4 million

Raritan Valley Community College: $4 million

Rowan College of South Jersey: $3.75 million

Sussex County Community College: $862,500

The following county vocational school districts will receive grants: