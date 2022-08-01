To ensure that New Jersey’s multibillion-dollar fund that covers annual spending on road, bridge and rail improvements doesn’t run short of cash ahead of schedule, Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers raised the fund’s spending cap.

A law enacted by Murphy earlier this summer that increased the spending cap for the Transportation Trust Fund by $600 million means the fund can continue to pump out $2 billion annually for transportation-infrastructure upgrades through at least mid-2024.

Without a cap increase, a one-time spending spree that Murphy and lawmakers authorized during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had threatened to shortchange investments in the out years of an eight-year, $16 billion trust fund reauthorization enacted in 2016.

A main source of revenue for the trust fund is the state gas tax, which is currently set at 42.4-cents per gallon. The tax usually contributes more than half of the funding, but the exact amount can change slightly from year to year.

Examining per-gallon gas tax rate

Later this month, the state’s top public-finance officials will meet to determine whether the per-gallon tax rate must be adjusted to keep trust-fund spending in balance for another year. That meeting is required by law and unrelated to the hike in the fund’s cap.

However, though the spending cap for the trust fund has just been boosted, to $16.6 billion, Department of Transportation officials say the increase will not put additional pressure on the gas tax at a time when per-gallon prices in New Jersey are running more than $1 higher than they were a year ago.

In addition, by refinancing existing trust fund debt in recent years, the state has realized more than $800 million in net savings, the officials said.

State Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti: ‘We do have a couple years to get there, but as we know, time moves very quickly.’

While that eases pressure in the near-term, it remains to be seen what Murphy and lawmakers will do about the trust fund — and the gas tax that supports it — as the mid-2024 deadline for another fund reauthorization nears.

And that reauthorization will come as the Murphy administration has been incentivizing the use of electric vehicles under broader efforts to reduce harmful emissions that contribute to climate change. But the trust fund — which pays for the upkeep of the state’s transportation network — gets no revenue, in the form of a gas tax, from the drivers of those gas-free vehicles.

Murphy, a two-term Democrat, has routinely linked transportation-infrastructure investment to New Jersey’s overall economic vitality. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor and lawmakers authorized a total of $2.6 billion in trust fund spending during just one fiscal year.

That was done to take advantage of the reduced road traffic early in the pandemic, but also to help stimulate a state economy that was struggling to recover from a brief downturn triggered by the health crisis, officials said at the time.

‘Shovel-ready’

The one-shot of extra funding helped advance more than three dozen “shovel-ready” projects administered by the state Department of Transportation, including bridge and road repairs, waterway dredging and congestion-relief initiatives, among others, according to a list provided by the Murphy administration.

But it also upset the eight-year, $16 billion finance plan for the trust fund that lawmakers and former Gov. Chris Christie agreed to in 2016.

The Transportation Trust Fund, or TTF, is an off-budget account that relies on funds generated through borrowing and the constitutionally dedicated state gas tax, among other resources, to pay for road, bridge and rail projects across New Jersey.

New Jersey’s annual investments in the fund also generate federal matching funds that help stretch the state dollars that are allocated each year for infrastructure spending.

The bipartisan agreement between Christie, a two-term Republican, and Democratic legislative leaders relied on increased revenue from a nearly 23-cent gas-tax hike to help support the original, $16 billion spending plan.

In addition to agreeing to hike the gas tax in 2016, Christie and lawmakers also inserted language into state law that allows for automatic adjustments to the per-gallon rate. That was done to ensure the trust fund remained in balance throughout the full, eight-year term. It also served to ease political pressure on state policymakers who could be tempted to rely more heavily on borrowing, even to pay for shorter-term investments.

Every August since the deal was reached, the state treasurer and other top public-finance officials are now required to analyze the latest revenue and consumption trends and determine whether the current gas-tax rate would yield a significant surplus or deficit. By law, the rate must be increased to address any deficits and it can be reduced, as it was last year, if there will be a surplus.

Reauthorizing the trust fund

Any required changes must go into effect automatically on Oct. 1.

Department of Treasury officials declined to comment on this year’s spending gas-tax analysis. But motorists should learn by the end of the month whether any adjustment will be needed later this year.

The one-shot of extra funding helped advance more than three dozen “shovel-ready” state Department of Transportation projects, including bridge and road repairs, waterway dredging and congestion-relief initiatives.

The law that added another $600 million to the trust fund’s statutory spending limit was among a number of bills introduced and signed into law — all within a matter of days, and with little to no public input — at the end of June. Included in that batch of legislation was the state’s $50.7 billion annual budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which began July 1.

So far, there’s been little public discussion of how Murphy and lawmakers are planning to handle the reauthorization of the trust fund in the run-up to the mid-2024 deadline.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Leanna Nelson said last week that talks are expected to begin “in the near future.”

In 2016, Christie and legislative leaders had a bitter dispute over the gas tax before the deadline for reauthorization. They could not strike a deal before the deadline, and trust fund spending was largely curtailed for several months before they eventually reached the bipartisan deal.

Trust fund talks amid clean-energy initiative

This time around, the reauthorization discussions will come amid the Murphy administration’s big push to promote — and incentivize with generous tax credits — the use of electric vehicles. That comes as part of a broader initiative aimed at lessening the production of emissions that contribute to global climate change.

It remains to be seen how much the next trust fund reauthorization will rely on revenue from the gas tax, or if some alternative method of charging motorists, such as by miles traveled, will be established to ensure parity for motorists.

Murphy’s Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti briefly discussed the trust fund’s long-term outlook earlier this year during an appearance before members of the Assembly Budget Committee.

“We do have a couple years to get there, but as we know, time moves very quickly,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti told members of the committee.

“At the end of the day, it’s probably the one part of government that is nonpartisan — we all need roads (and) we all need bridges,” she said. “Even when we move to all-electric vehicles, you’re still going to be riding on pavement, and we still need to make sure we’re doing the right job. So for us, funding and finance is very important.”