Almost 6,000 people in New Jersey will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022 and almost 3,000 will die of the disease, according to the American Lung Association. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in New Jersey and across the U.S., the association says. But, as survey data released by the association on Monday — World Lung Cancer Day — shows, only 40% of Americans are concerned they might get lung cancer and only one in five have talked to their doctor about their risk for the disease.

Though the survival rate from lung cancer has risen substantially, the association says greater awareness of the disease “is key to securing research funding, encouraging lung cancer screening, reducing stigma around this disease, and ultimately, saving lives.”

“One of the most impactful things we can do in New Jersey is to raise awareness about lifesaving lung cancer screening. Currently, only 3% of residents at high risk for lung cancer have received a low-dose CT scan lung cancer screening,” said Michael Seilback of the Lung Association in New Jersey. “Lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives.”

Learn more about lung cancer screening at SavedbytheScan.org.