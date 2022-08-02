Credit: (NIAID via AP)

LGBTQ advocates are concerned that the state and federal response to the monkeypox outbreak will stigmatize the queer community.

Current public health messaging from the state Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have targeted gay and bisexual men or nonbinary people with multiple sex partners, as the virus is spreading rapidly in these communities. The World Health Organization said that 99% of the monkeypox cases in the United States have occurred in these specific groups.

But advocates and public health experts say this makes monkeypox appear to be a sexually transmitted disease when the virus actually spreads through any skin-to-skin contact. And by alluding to sexual contact and hypersexuality, that can stigmatize queer people, advocates say. Coupled with a slow response to tackling the virus, as well as a lack of vaccination availability across the state and nationwide, experts are worried this outbreak is echoing the start of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“Sex, or gay sex, means it’s already political,” said Perry Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health.

When the HIV/AIDS epidemic began in the 1980s, and homophobia was prevalent, public health messaging incorrectly stated that the HIV virus was only spread in the queer community. HIV/AIDS was wrongfully called the “gay disease.” Gay and bisexual men and nonbinary people were apprehensive about seeking care and often faced discrimination. Those who died of the diseases were barred from funeral homes.

Echoes of response to HIV/AIDS

Federal response to the epidemic was slow — President Ronald Reagan did not give a formal speech about the crisis until 1987, several years after the virus ran rampant across the country.

While the Biden administration acknowledged the monkeypox outbreak early on, it has been criticized for a “wait-and-see” approach, as people have reported difficulties finding testing and vaccinations. The U.S. monkeypox case count has almost doubled over the last week, reaching 5,189 cases as of July 29. New Jersey’s case count jumped from 118 cases on Friday to 155 just this Monday.

Perry Halkitis: ‘I think that while the AIDS epidemic helped us get better at it, we still are pretty bad at providing LGBTQ health.’

The CDC’s initial messaging about the outbreak stated that the virus was primarily spreading among gay and bisexual men and nonbinary people, which Halkitis said most state health departments copied, including New Jersey. He said he alerted the New Jersey health department about how this is problematic.

“(Homophobia is) not always obvious, and it’s internalized, and it manifests in odd ways. And I think to me, it reeks a little homophobic,” he said.

Gay rights advocate Jay Lassiter added that “it’s going to allow people who don’t think that they’re at risk, to not protect themselves — and everybody’s at risk.”

Not enough nuance?

An argument could be made that federal and state agencies were trying to focus only on communities hardest hit by the disease, especially as vaccination availability remains low. But Halkitis said it felt like the messaging was not “thought through” and not nuanced enough about how monkeypox can spread.

“It could have ventured into a church picnic, or a baptism, or a quinceañera, or a straight rave or a straight wedding. It just happened to be (in the gay and bisexual community). So why can’t we say that?” Halkitis said.

In an emailed statement to NJ Spotlight News, the state Department of Health said that it remains committed to helping people who have contracted the virus and educating the public on “their potential risks and what they can do to protect themselves.”

“While we are working to raise awareness among individuals currently at greater risk, the Murphy Administration wants to make it clear that this is a public health issue that can affect anyone regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation,” said Nancy Kearney, a spokesperson for the agency, adding that “there is no shame” in seeking care for monkeypox.

Lassiter said that people have been calling him, saying they were confused about how they should handle the disease. As part of its messaging, the state health department has been directing people to contact their local health departments for more information. Lassiter tried calling the one in his county by pretending to have come in contact with monkeypox, and he didn’t get a response for three days. Spreadsheets about where to access the vaccination have gone viral, and they have become a sort of monkeypox hub for the queer community.

‘Problematic’ focus

“Gay men have had to sort of rely on our own wits to navigate pandemics before; this is in our muscle memory (from the HIV/AIDS epidemic). So when you see hundreds of gay men standing in the front of the clinic, the haters on Fox News point to that as proof of our promiscuity or of the depravity that they want to sort of characterize this with,” he said. “But what it really is, is a very astute and very responsible population of self-aware individuals who may be engaging in sexual activity, and (they) want to protect themselves and protect their community.”

Lassiter said that while the country and the state’s messaging about monkeypox has been “problematic” by only focusing on specific communities, he also criticized Gov. Phil Murphy’s “slow response” to tackling the disease. While New Jersey isn’t as much of a “hot spot” as New York, where there were over 1,500 cases as of Monday, Lassiter said that New York is a “second home” for New Jersey’s queer community.

A spokesperson for the Murphy administration echoed the state Department of Health, saying it has worked with the department to update its webpage about monkeypox and how it is spread.

Murphy also sent a letter urging federal officials to provide more vaccine, but Lassiter says this is too little too late. “The governor…(has) overestimated his own ally-ship” with the LGBTQ community. “And that’s where I think the blind spots come in,” he said, speaking about the Murphy administration’s overall response to the monkeypox outbreak.

Halkitis said the monkeypox outbreak reveals the reality of LGBTQ health in the country — that care is difficult to access, and that the medical community fails to understand the needs of this community.

“I think that while the AIDS epidemic helped us get better at it, we still are pretty bad at providing LGBTQ health,” he said.