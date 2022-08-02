Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is once again offering the public a chance to suggest ways the state should spend a significant portion of its federal COVID-19 aid.

With roughly $1 billion from New Jersey’s more than $6 billion share of pandemic aid still unallocated, the Murphy administration has announced it is collecting written commentary on how to use the remaining resources.

Anyone with a suggestion can send it to outreach@nj.gov, according to the governor’s office.

The call for public comment comes just weeks after Murphy and fellow Democrats who control the Legislature enacted a new state budget that appropriated a more than $2 billion share of the state’s federal pandemic aid.

Dozens of pandemic-aid appropriations were approved by Murphy and lawmakers late last month including funding for affordable housing and money to upgrade New Jersey’s aging water infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Murphy administration is also planning this week to highlight some suggestions for deploying additional federal aid during two virtual discussions that it is organizing with “interested organizations and constituents,” according to a media advisory.

Virtual events this week

The first virtual event is planned for Tuesday at noon, and the second for Thursday at 4 p.m., according to the governor’s office.

A link for the members of the public to participate in the virtual events is not being made available, but Murphy spokeswoman Christi Peace said the administration has “contacted various constituents, community leaders, and residents that have been in touch with our office over the past several years totaling approximately 5,500 people.”

“This process allowed the administration to reach out to thousands of residents and organizations to engage with the public on this issue,” Peace said.

Language written into the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget gives the governor broad powers in determining how to use the state’s remaining share of federal aid.

New Jersey last year received a more than $6 billion share of funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief and stimulus package enacted by President Joe Biden in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.

An initial round of appropriations backed by the state’s share of federal dollars occurred over a year ago when Murphy and lawmakers approved the budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Rental and utility assistance, trauma centers

That first round of appropriations funded things like rental and utility assistance for those beset by the economic downturn triggered by the onset of COVID-19. Federal funding was also set aside for trauma centers that have been leaned on heavily during the health crisis.

But with some $3 billion in federal dollars left to spend as of earlier this year, the Senate and Assembly told participants in public hearings for the fiscal year 2023 budget that was enacted in late June that their comments would also be used to inform the decision-making on the remaining federal dollars.

Last summer, Murphy’s office also collected written comments from the public and held invite-only virtual sessions to highlight some specific areas of need.

Included in the latest round of federal-aid appropriations was $305 million for a new fund that will go toward the construction of 3,300 low- and moderate-income homes in fully affordable developments resulting from municipal court settlements, according to the news release from the administration.

There was also $300 million allocated for water-infrastructure projects, $170 million for lead-paint remediation in homes and $120 million for the Schools Development Authority to upgrade existing preschools and to build new preschools. And $24 million was earmarked for unemployment-system upgrades and to improve Motor Vehicle Commission software and equipment.

Other pressing needs

However, several groups have called on Murphy and lawmakers to begin addressing other pressing needs in New Jersey exposed by the ongoing pandemic.

They include the challenges faced by undocumented immigrants and other frontline workers, many of whom have been locked out of previous government-assistance efforts.

Under federal law, New Jersey has until the end of 2024 to obligate the balance of its federal aid, and even longer to spend it.

New Jersey business groups have also called for some of the remaining federal dollars to be used to prop up the state’s unemployment fund. That fund was decimated when unemployment surged during the worst months of the pandemic; it is now being replenished through a series of statutorily required payroll-tax hikes collected from businesses.

Under federal law, New Jersey has until the end of 2024 to obligate the balance of its federal aid, and even longer to spend it.

Language written into the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget gives the governor broad powers in determining how to use the state’s remaining share of federal aid.

It also carves out a role for the Legislature’s Joint Budget Oversight Committee. That role was established by Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders last year, and how it will operate in the future was the subject of some debate between the administration and lawmakers earlier this year.

The governor and lawmakers have also agreed to set aside $300 million in federal aid that the administration can spend on additional pandemic-related items.

Of that sum, $60 million can be spent directly by the administration without first getting approval from the oversight committee, which includes members from both houses of the Legislature and both political parties. From there, individual allocations can be made by the administration totaling up to $20 million each without securing oversight committee approval.

But once the $300 million allowance is used up, all additional allocations will be subject to oversight committee review. Moreover, the committee must meet on at least a quarterly basis to consider spending requests. Otherwise, proposed spending by the administration could be authorized automatically under the rules spelled out in the budget.