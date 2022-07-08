New Jersey will shortly receive $641 million from the $26 billion federal opioid settlement against manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country — Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen. This funding presents a rare opportunity to finally build and strengthen the treatment infrastructure that can help to make a real, demonstrable and lasting difference in turning the tide of this tragic opioid epidemic.

Right now, decisions are being made as how to best spend this money. An area that should not be ignored is the rebuilding and strengthening of the infrastructure that successful treatment programs need to effectively combat this public health scourge. Treatment facilities across the state are in desperate need of fundamental structural and facilities improvements. This is an area where the use of federal money is generally not permitted, and where the state has not provided funding over the past 15 years. The result: Many of our buildings and facilities are being held together, in many cases, on the proverbial “wing and a prayer.”

A need for ‘sober housing’

Another essential infrastructure area that can and should be addressed by this infusion of opioid settlement money is safe, supportive and sober housing. There has been very little investment in this area, and it is a proven effective strategy in helping the severely addicted to achieve lasting, long-term recovery. The available research — as well as my personal observation as someone who has worked in addiction treatment for well over 25 years — is that for those who are severely addicted, time spent in sober housing following a rigorous, intensive residential treatment program, leads to far better outcomes.

The way the current system is set up, we have far too many people who go from intensive treatment right back to their home environment, where all the social, economic, psychological and community influences that contributed to their addiction are unchanged. The result, almost inevitably, is that they are at a high risk of relapse and continuing use. Safe, sober, supportive housing can help to break this cycle, and ease those in recovery back into society, where they can rebuild their lives, restore their families and become contributing members of society.

Input from those on the front line

Last year, about 3,081 people in New Jersey died from opioid-related overdoses, an increase from 2020 and 2019. Included in that number are many who made a real, honest and difficult decision to seek out treatment, but were unfortunately sucked back into the cycle of continued drug use. As residents and their families continue to struggle with the ongoing effects of addiction and opioid-use disorder, the money from this settlement can help to build the essential infrastructure that will allow trained treatment professionals to provide those most affected by the opioid crisis with higher levels of integrated care and vital support services. Providing safe, sober, secure housing as a step in their transition from residential treatment will save lives.

Unfortunately, decisions are currently being made about how to spend this settlement money by state policymakers without the input of those of us on the front line. A bill currently before the state Legislature (S-783/A-1488) would establish an Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council within the Department of Human Services, which would assess how and where the settlement money should go.

I strongly urge the passage of that legislation and ask that no final decisions are made until the council has the opportunity to hear from the addiction professionals who work tirelessly to combat this deadly epidemic daily. We know where the most essential needs lie. Let us help to guide this important, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a real, lasting difference in the lives of those touched by this tragic epidemic.