On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court severely restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to control carbon emissions under the 1970 Clean Air Act. The decision triggered criticism from the left, but representatives from the coal industry and conservative states welcomed the ruling. The conservative-dominant court ruled 6–3 that the EPA should be restricted in its ability to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions produced by the energy sector in a landmark case presented by West Virginia — a major coal-mining state.

According to the EPA, fossil fuel-fired power plants are the second-largest source of pollution in the United States behind transportation. The U.S. is also the second-largest generator of greenhouse gases behind China, making it a critical stakeholder in international efforts to tackle climate change. The ruling will drastically hamper the federal government’s ability to combat the climate crisis — more precisely, the Biden administration’s climate agenda of halving carbon emissions by 2030 and constructing a carbon-free electric grid by 2035 and the capacity of the U.S. to mitigate catastrophic global warming.

The decision marks the first time a majority opinion has explicitly cited the so-called major questions doctrine to justify a ruling. This controversial doctrine holds that for issues of major national significance, a regulatory agency must have explicit statutory authorization from Congress to take specific actions and must not rely on its general agency authority.

The Biden administration was supported in the court case by over a dozen Democratic-dominant states, including New York, and international leading businesses calling for a rapid transition to renewable energy, including tech giants such as Google and Apple.

Act locally, think globally

Local governments are being pressured to plug the gaps in climate policy. As a result, cities across New Jersey and the entire country will endure the burden of poor air quality and the hazards of climate change.

Cities depend on federal regulations to provide an overarching framework for energy policy. The glaring gap created by the Supreme Court ruling makes this problematic for local leaders. Cities will bear the brunt of climate adaptation as they invest in renewable energy, such as solar and wind, without guidance from a national framework.

Following the Trump administration’s departure from the Paris Agreement in 2017, city leaders reaffirmed their commitment to reducing climate emissions. The U.S. subsequently experienced a spike in clean-energy purchases made by local governments. As a result, cities are on the front line of the climate crisis and are best placed to act, encouraging policies that limit emissions within their municipal borders and collaborating with neighboring municipalities to strengthen climate action through a network approach.

Actions New Jersey cities should take

In Jersey City, the administration has enacted a Climate and Energy Action Plan to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by advancing projects that improve residents’ quality of life and save energy and money. The plan consists of over 50 individual actions to reduce our carbon footprint, including creating a new Community Solar Program specifically for renters and low-income homeowners, energy and emission requirements for new and municipal buildings citywide, and a strategic framework for other wide-ranging efforts to decrease the city’s environmental impacts.

High-impact actions for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions under the plan include the following:

implementing 100% clean energy for municipal facilities by 2030;

benchmarking for all new buildings over 25,000 square feet;

meeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2025 for new buildings over 50,000 square feet;

developing clean-energy workforce opportunities and training programs;

retrofitting buildings utilizing the NJ Energy Savings Improvement Program;

electrifying 100% of the eligible municipal fleet by 2030;

developing a Zero Waste Plan with aggressive waste reduction targets and strategies;

leveraging existing transit to improve and expand mass transit opportunities;

requiring food businesses in Jersey City to compost or recycle food waste.

In addition, the city has taken aggressive steps, including building robust bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and installing public- and municipal-use vehicle charging stations. In fact, as part of Jersey City’s first Energy Savings Improvement Program currently being implemented, it is estimated that the city will save taxpayers $21 million in energy and operational costs while funding over $19 million in urgent capital needs. This is a green bond approach, with third-party verification of cost savings to pay off investment debts and alleviate budget burdens.

Cities across New Jersey should take similar approaches to create environmental policies and actions. Depending on size and scope, some of these initiatives can be implemented on a regional scale, with shared service opportunities and pooled investments from multiple cities. Collective strategies will help maximize benefits and reduce costs.

Ultimately, cities are on call and ready to step up to combat the climate crisis. As in the case of many of our quality-of-life issues, we must rely on local governments to be pragmatic in solving our needs. Partisan party politics point fingers and gridlock while mayors roll up their sleeves and get to work.