The New Jersey state parole board, in partnership with Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care, has been awarded grants totaling $3.2 million. The funding will be used for peer-recovery support services under the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse program for offenders with substance-use disorders.

The program will comprise a team of providers dedicated to the needs of supervised offenders receiving Supporting the Path to Recovery (SPR) services. Individuals will begin receiving services approximately six months before they’re released from incarceration or from a residential program and will continue 12 months after release. Individualized case plans and participating parole officers will also address the specific needs of each client.

The SPR program will include medication-assisted treatment support by an on-staff nurse. The program pairs peer health navigators with offenders who have a history of substance-use disorder. The team will include a mental health clinician and case manager to provide mental health services for offenders with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

The target population is a minimum of 110 adult offenders who are released to parole supervision. Participation is voluntary for services up to 18 months during the three-year grant period.