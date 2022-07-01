Credit: (NJ Spotlight News)

Fresh from signing a record state budget package that includes $1.9 billion for school construction, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that his administration is just starting its planned investment in school buildings and said similar sums would come in the next two years as well.

In response to a question from NJ Spotlight News, Murphy didn’t specify the amount in speaking with reporters after Thursday’s budget signing. But he said he recognized the state’s likely legal obligation to a considerably bigger financial infusion and he planned to make it.

“This is historic,” Murphy said of the $1.9 billion that’s part of this year’s budget deal. “You make investments at high levels for the next couple of years, and you then are set until 2050.”

When asked if that was a commitment to fully meet the needs that his administration has estimated could be at least $6 billion, he said it still must be negotiated with the Legislature but that was his plan.

“Rising interest rates have not been our friend here, but we’ll break the back of this,” Murphy said. “Higher levels of investment like this year breaks the back of the obligation.”

The new investment in school construction was one of the centerpieces of the $50.6 billion budget agreement reached by Murphy and the Legislature over the last week and signed into law Thursday.

But the issue does not go away with the $1.9 billion, of which $1.55 billion is headed to the state’s largest urban districts and the others that fall under the Abbott v. Burke school-equity rulings. The remaining $350 million goes to the balance of the state’s districts.

$6 billion for urgent projects

The state is under court order to provide up-to-date buildings in the Abbott districts, a case that dates back decades and is back before the state Supreme Court. How much that will ultimately cost is up for debate and some conjecture, but the state’s Schools Development Authority that oversees this work this spring put it at nearly $6 billion for the 50-plus most urgent projects.

The court itself has appointed a special master to come up with a separate estimate, due July 20. The state over the last two decades has spent $8 billion so far on Abbott construction and renovation projects.

In the aftermath of the budget agreement, advocates have said it was a good start but not enough. A prominent one remained cautiously optimistic on Thursday.

“We’ll be working hard to hold Governor Murphy to his promise of billions in multi-year infusions into the school construction year in next year’s budget and beyond,” said David Sciarra, executive director of the Education Law Center, the advocacy group that brought the Abbott case.

“We are also concerned the SDA will continue to ‘slow walk’ construction projects, so as to run the clock as long as possible with the existing funds on hand,” he said in an email. “This was a key stalling tactic used by former Governor Christie to deprive urban students of safe, clean and modern school buildings. We will not let that happen under this Administration.”

Separate from school construction, Murphy was also asked if his administration considered using this year’s budget — and its record-setting revenues — to close the gap to fully funding the state school-funding formula, estimated to be another $500 million. The state is on a seven-year path to do so, with one more year to go.

“We thought about it,” Murphy responded. “But our thought was we get to the promised land hopefully in next year’s budget, and we felt we had to balance the investments we were making.”