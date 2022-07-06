It’s been almost a year since Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Safe Passing Law and three months since the law went into effect. Clearly, it was sorely needed. Last year was the deadliest in 30 years on New Jersey’s roads for “the most vulnerable road users, people walking, cycling or rolling,” according to the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition. Two hundred and twenty pedestrians and 27 cyclists were killed. The total number of fatalities on New Jersey’s roads in 2021 was 700 — including 367 drivers and 86 passengers, the most since 2007. “The pandemic led to a surge of car and truck traffic on our roads along with increased speeding. COVID also led to more people using the roads on foot or on wheels, by necessity or choice,” the coalition notes.

The focus of the law is that critical time when drivers overtake pedestrians, cyclists, and people on scooters or in wheelchairs. The law requires drivers to use “due caution” when passing and to move over a lane, if possible. At the heart of the law is the requirement for drivers on single-lane roads to allow a safety zone of at least 4 feet when they pass by. If that’s not possible, they should slow to 25 mph and be prepared to stop. Fines for failure to observe those rules are $100 if no injury occurs, and $500 and two motor vehicle points if bodily harm is caused.