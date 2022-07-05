At University Hospital in Newark — New Jersey’s only public hospital — it is not unusual for the power to fail, leaving lifesaving equipment running on generators. Pipes burst regularly, flooding critical areas and forcing staff to relocate patients. Operating rooms lack the wiring to support modern equipment. The emergency department saw nearly 100,000 patients annually before the pandemic, double its intended capacity.

Hospital supporters say they believe a new facility would resolve these physical challenges and serve as a long-overdue investment in a city with some of the state’s highest rates of HIV/AIDS and other chronic disease. It would also drive the evolution of University Hospital itself, a facility with a troubled past that has experienced a turnaround in recent years.

Global architecture firm Gensler was hired in 2021 to create a proposal for rebuilding University Hospital, which comes with a $1.2 billion price tag. The state budget Gov. Phil Murphy approved Thursday includes $50 million to fine-tune these plans, fund design and engineering work, prepare the site and start building a new hospital complex, state officials said.

But advocates for the project had hoped Murphy and state lawmakers would include far more financial support in that new budget, which took effect Friday, flush with billions in extra tax revenue and unspent federal pandemic relief. Murphy and lawmakers dedicated some $5 billion to reduce debt and fund capital projects in separate legislation and added $1.7 billion in pet projects as they finalized the new budget plan.

Health Professionals and Allied Employees, the state’s largest nursing union, had called for the state to commit $600 million as a down payment on construction and triple the annual line item for the hospital’s operations, which remained flat.

The final budget falls far short, the union said. “Unfortunately, this does not meet the needs of patients, workers and the community served by the hospital,” said Barbara Rosen, vice president of HPAE, which represents some 14,000 workers in New Jersey, one in 10 employed by University Hospital. “We will continue this fight (for funding) because this hospital is so important.”

More funding?

Assembly Budget Committee chairwoman Eliana Pintor Marin (D-Essex), who has also championed the project, called the funding for planning, design and site work “a start in the process” and said Friday she was “excited and hopeful” about this next stage of the work.

“I am also optimistic,” Pintor Marin said. “There is still money in (federal pandemic relief accounts) that could be used for this project.” Hospital officials have been in contact with lawmakers about their priorities, she said, adding “there are conversations happening.”

Senate officials directed questions about the funding commitment to Murphy’s office, but staff there declined to comment.

University Hospital is one of three state-designated Level 1 trauma centers. It played a critical role in New Jersey’s COVID-19 response and serves as the teaching hospital for Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and other provider training programs that share its 60-acre campus in Newark. It had the first liver transplant program in the state, now named the best in the U.S. by the national transplant registry.

HPAE president Debbie White: ‘It is unrealistic to expect University Hospital to continue to perform miracles in times of crisis, while not providing the funding necessary to treat patients and live up to the expectations of the State.’

The 43-year-old facility treats more poor and uninsured patients than other acute-care facilities and is dedicated to caring for the city’s predominantly Black and Hispanic residents, a commitment codified as the “Newark Accords” in the late 1960s, following the city’s uprising. The state has a responsibility to protect this critical public asset, advocates said, and University Hospital — which is cash-poor, with a high debt burden — is unable to finance the rebuilding itself.

“New Jersey needs to do better: fund the only hospital the State owns for the citizens that use it and for the dedicated workers who serve those patients,” HPAE president Debbie White wrote in a recent report. “It is unrealistic to expect University Hospital to continue to perform miracles in times of crisis, while not providing the funding necessary to treat patients and live up to the expectations of the State.”

Where the money could come from

While funding to rebuild University Hospital is not listed in the budget itself, some work could begin with the $150 million allocated to the hospital in the previous budget — and still unspent — from a $450 million pool to help Level 1 trauma centers upgrade their facilities. And advocates for the project said construction funds could come from several other sources, like some of the federal pandemic relief that state officials set aside this year to pay down debt or fund new capital work without borrowing.

Funding could also come from a $305 million pot destined for affordable housing, according to those involved with budget talks. In March, the hospital joined public and private officials to break ground on a residential project designed to reduce homelessness and improve residents’ health. Others said the project could tap into $300 million for capital projects allocated to Rutgers University, some of which is intended for its medical schools.

The hospital is slated to receive nearly $45 million in annual operations funding, the same as last year, and hundreds of millions in state and federal formula aid to support care for uninsured patients.

University Hospital’s relationship with Rutgers is complicated by the agreement that Rutgers signed with RWJBarnabas Health, which runs a competing hospital in Newark, to collaborate on clinical care. There is $8 million in the new budget to help University Hospital embrace this new clinical collaboration. Rutgers is also in the process of consolidating its medical school in Newark with the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, although college leaders insist the programs will maintain a presence in both cities.

Brian Strom, chancellor of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences — an umbrella program that includes both medical schools and a half-dozen other colleges — said he told state leaders Rutgers was “extremely supportive of a new University Hospital building and (they) have been involved in planning discussions to ensure that patients would continue to get excellent health care from Rutgers’ providers in a new, modern facility.” Both Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences and University Hospital “share an unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of the people of Newark and Essex County,” he said.

University Hospital interim president and CEO Mary Maples praised Rutgers as a partner in the process. “They are just as much a stakeholder in this as anyone else. We are their principal teaching hospital, so we have to make sure we are building a hospital that doctors want to train in, that doctors want to practice in,” she said in May.

Some of the plans

Maples said the hospital is now convening listening sessions to learn more about what the community needs in a new hospital. Efforts to create an in-house pharmacy, which would bring in new federal revenue and make it easier for patients to get medications, was delayed by the pandemic but is progressing, officials said. Maples said other ideas under discussion include a child-care facility on-site, a gym or meditation room and a grocery store with healthy food.

“We want to make sure it’s not just about the hospital, it’s about the campus,” she said. “It’s also what other things need to be here to make sure our community and our patients come to us and access us.”

Dr. Shereef Elnahal: ‘Building repairs are endless and are likely only to escalate in cost over time, requiring more investment to maintain an aging physical plant.’

Work is also going on to determine what aspects of the facility might be rebuilt, instead of replaced, Maples said in May. “If you look at the building we’re in, there are aspects of it that are very strong. There’s a lot of steel, a lot of concrete, all of it in good shape,” she said. “One of the questions we’re trying to understand is, sometimes it’s cheaper to build new and sometimes it’s cheaper to renovate, and it’s not always a clean answer, depending on what you’re building.”

The push to rebuild University Hospital is also impacted by leadership changes at the facility itself. The former president and CEO, Dr. Shereef Elnahal — who previously served as Murphy’s first state health commissioner — was an early and vocal public champion of the project. But Elnahal, who declined to comment for this story, was nominated this spring by President Biden for a top post at the Veterans Health Administration and awaits final confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

“University Hospital is facing a capital crisis,” Elnahal wrote in a letter to the community in late 2020. “Based on our current capital spending plan, we expect to have few dollars left in remaining bond funds for capital investment by June 2021. Given the age of our buildings and their mounting repair needs, University Hospital requires at least $20 million in emergency capital reserves each year. Building repairs are endless and are likely only to escalate in cost over time, requiring more investment to maintain an aging physical plant.”

In the letter, Elnahal said he was working with the hospital board to find creative ways to raise additional money. “University Hospital can be a transformative force for public health in New Jersey, and I am energized to lead this historic effort,” he wrote at the time.

Sense of urgency

While some hospital advocates were frustrated by Elnahal’s departure, they said it does not diminish the urgency of their mission. The project has other powerful supporters including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz, Pintor Marin and Legislative Black Caucus leader Sen. Ron Rice, all Democrats from Newark. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a longtime Essex County leader, is also a champion for rebuilding.

Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz: ‘This hospital is vital. It is the last stop for many, very critically ill people. There is nowhere else for them to go.’

“University Hospital is a true asset for the entire state,” Ruiz wrote in the HPAE report. “And it’s time for us to match that excellence and expertise and have it reflected in a public building … It is a state public health hospital that needs state support for infrastructure.”

Democrats control the Legislature, and local government in Essex County and Newark, but support for University Hospital goes beyond party affiliation. Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz (R-Union), a nurse who’s volunteered for COVID-19 testing duty at the Newark facility, is also an advocate for the project. University Hospital’s busy trauma center is named for her late husband, former Assemblyman Dr. Eric Munoz.

“This hospital is vital. It is the last stop for many, very critically ill people. There is nowhere else for them to go,” Munoz said during budget hearings in April, noting that other facilities are sometimes forced to transfer difficult cases to University Hospital. “We have to do this for the patients. We have to do this for the community. We have to do this for the Newark Accords and because it is the right thing to do.”

Troubled financial history

While the hospital enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance under Elnahal, University Hospital has a troubled history. Bond sales raised $250 million for capital improvements in 2015, but the money was spent on operations and emergency repairs, officials said, and pension liabilities and debt load led to a bond rating downgrade several years later.

Murphy tapped hospital expert Judy Persichilli — who went on to replace Elnahal as health commissioner — as a hospital monitor in 2018. She found University Hospital lacked leadership and a strategic plan and suffered from poor internal communication and limited board oversight. The hospital CEO, who was being paid $900,000 over three years, soon resigned, and Persichilli took over on a temporary basis.

Elnahal has said he was shocked by University Hospital’s finances when he took the reins in July 2019, despite Persichilli’s warnings. But he credited the board with developing a strategic plan and launched a campaign for a new hospital, framing it as an opportunity to provide “health justice” for a community it had pledged to serve decades earlier.

“At University Hospital, concentrated poverty, rooted in structural racism, is the most important root cause of the medical conditions we see in our patients. To treat our patients definitively, we must crack the back of poverty and its manifestations in our community, including the outbreaks of violence that plagues our streets — and that will eventually require a wholesale change in the model of care that we provide as a hospital,” Elnahal wrote in his community letter.

University Hospital’s reputation has suffered at times, and those with means tend to prefer private options, like RWJBarnabas Health’s Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, just a few miles to the south. But Elnahal said in his community letter that many Newark residents feel a kinship to University Hospital, and there is widespread agreement that the worn facility does not reflect the high-quality staff.

For Pintor Marin, a leader in the budget discussions, improving University Hospital’s reputation is important. “For me personally, I want to change people’s concept of what University Hospital can be and will be,” she said in May, “and that takes time.”