Credit: (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Is the fix in? Or will Gov. Phil Murphy take the opportunity to build a legacy by ending a continuing battle over development of Liberty State Park by creating a world-class green oasis that all residents can enjoy?

Call me naïve, but I believe there is a chance for the latter. It’s hard to be a believer, however, given that a bill to develop the park was suddenly crammed onto the state Legislature’s budget adoption. And since the park has been a source of controversy for decades, skepticism about the motives of the bill’s sponsors is understandable.

Yet when it dawned on me that the 1,200-acre state park along the Jersey City waterfront is significantly larger than Central Park’s 843 acres, I realized there’s plenty of space for recreation, cultural and arts venues and environmentally protected areas. (It was later explained to me that only about 600 acres are ripe for development, while more than 200 acres need remediation. It’s also the site of Liberty Science Center.) Still, rather than remain fallow, with the right planning and investment, the park could be a true jewel. Its location is unmatched, bordering the Hudson River with a view of the Statue of Liberty and the New York skyline. It can serve state as well as local residents and become a magnet for visitors.

Proposals to develop the park have come around every few years. But in the past, words like “monetization,” “profits” and “revenue-producing” were used. Since that’s not what state parks are for, the proposals met immediate blowback. Worse, billionaire Paul Fireman, who owns neighboring Liberty State Park golf course, has eyed Caven Point, which is adjacent to the course, as a place to expand. Caven Point is the most ecologically sensitive area of the park, full of wildlife and a sandy beach that attracts birdwatchers, schoolchildren and kayakers.

Every time Liberty State Park comes up, this type of development and the loss of Caven Point have met with fierce opposition and plans were eventually dropped. What was left? A stalemate. No extension for the golf course and no moneymaking. But also no investment.

And the park does need investment. Even without new amenities, more than 200 acres of the park need remediation. The site of toxic contamination is centrally located and currently fenced in to prevent use. There are old industrial areas and train terminals that need to be addressed. And the park also needs flood protection to handle sea rise and severe storms.

This year, development proponents were much smarter about their approach. No more talk about revenue-producing. Instead, sponsors of the bill focused on building ballparks and other athletic venues. They rolled out a couple of well-known athletic personalities to speak to the fact that Hudson County schools, and particularly Jersey City, are lacking in playing fields. New recreation facilities could remedy that.

Who is against ballparks? Not even environmentalists. So the bill, which called for a $250 million investment and a design task force stacked with Hudson County and Jersey City officials was squeezed into budget negotiations at the last minute. Is the fix in?

Park advocates are concerned that it is. First, as they noted, Liberty State Park is a state facility, not a county or municipal park. It should be treated as such, not as a replacement for local and school facilities. And its planning team should not be stacked with Hudson County and Jersey City officials and residents (nine out of 17) that want a local athletic park. To be fair, the task force also includes the biggest opponent to large-scale development of the park, as well as two representatives from the NAACP, which has also opposed development it in the past. (It should also be noted there weren’t any representatives included from the Latino and Asian American communities, who are the largest minorities in Hudson County.)

But especially concerning is the fact that Fireman hired top lobbyists and sponsored a marketing brochure sent to local Jersey City residents, outlining potential use of the park. Although only a mockup of possibilities, the brochure depicted a park absolutely crammed with athletic areas of every size and type. It included two large arenas, one for football and another for soccer/track and field, and a 150,000-foot community recreational facility with two hockey rinks and a Olympic-size pool and diving facility. It also depicted a 7,000 seat amphitheater for concerts.

Notably, it doesn’t mention Caven Point beach.

When the inevitable protest began, state Sen. Brian Stack (D-33) sponsor of the bill and the mayor of Union City, said he would not support any encroachment on Caven Point. But a second bill introduced to protect it was quickly shelved.

Environmentalists had hoped that Gov. Phil Murphy would ask for changes to the bill that would protect Caven Point and ban large-scale development.

That did not happen. Yet Murphy did make some changes to the original proposal. He eliminated any mention of revenue-producing requirements. He also added the words “cultural” and “conservation” to the list of priorities. And he added six new appointees to the board, two from the administration, two from the Senate president and two from the Assembly Speaker. He cut the price tag to $50 million from $250 million. Significantly, he also changed wording calling for a master plan and a continuing task force to one that lasts only two years and offers recommendations, rather than plans, to the state.

So that essentially means how the park evolves is going to be left up to the Murphy administration. Murphy has agreed the park needs development —but how and how large is unknown.

Here’s hoping Murphy hasn’t made a side deal with a big political donor. He needs to protect Caven Point, provide amenities to scale and enhance Liberty State Park’s natural advantage of access to the waterfront and nature.

For me, the ideal would be a North Jersey state park that serves all state residents, not just those in Jersey City. It should provide athletic fields — but not so many that they dominate the landscape. There should be gardens, nature trails and bike paths, as well as wildlife areas. A relatively small amphitheater that can provide cultural performances of all types. Refurbished train terminals that can offer art and other programs. Have it be a venue for festivals. Provide more and better state-of-the-art playgrounds and picnic areas. More and better access to the river, including sailboat rides and other boating possibilities. And of course, remediation and elimination of industrial areas.

Murphy has a chance to build a legacy at Liberty State Park. Gov. Brendan Byrne had the Pinelands. Gov. Tom Kean had the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Will this be Murphy’s?

Or is the fix already in?