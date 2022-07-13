Credit: (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Concerns about a potential recession are running high, but New Jersey may be more prepared than ever to weather an economic downturn.

For starters, a new annual budget enacted by Gov. Phil Murphy late last month appeared to leave a record amount of funding in reserve, even as overall spending was increased by nearly 10% year-over-year.

New Jersey has also yet to allocate all its federal COVID-19 relief funding, that after adding more than $2 billion of that federal money through new appropriations in the final version of the state’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The remaining balance of federal aid — more than $1 billion — provides an additional cushion should the economy begin to sour.

Yet despite taking these and other financial precautions, New Jersey has lingering fiscal challenges that could flare up during a prolonged recession.

Among them are concerns about how the state would maintain the robust public-worker pension contributions prioritized by Murphy and fellow Democrats who control both houses of the Legislature in recent years.

Concerns on Wall Street

New Jersey’s lack of an “articulated strategy” for sustaining the funding needed to address a significant unfunded pension liability was highlighted earlier this year by a major Wall Street credit-rating agency, even as the state received its first credit-rating upgrade in nearly two decades.

Meanwhile, budget documents also indicate New Jersey Transit, which operates without a dedicated source of state revenue, will soon face a fiscal cliff once its own federal pandemic relief runs out.

And a measure that would have required the state to enhance its recession-preparedness by performing regular “stress testing” analyses of the budget was not among the dozens of bills sent to the governor for final consideration following a late-June flurry of legislative activity.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey experienced an unprecedented surge in tax collections during the 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30, helping to lift revenues to record highs.

In response, Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders negotiated a final budget in late June that added nearly $2 billion in new state spending to a first draft that Murphy had put forward in early March.

Increased spending on direct property-tax relief and a series of legislative pet projects were among the last-minute additions that won final legislative approval as part of the overall $50.6 billion budget that Murphy signed into law late last month.

Hedging against unforeseen needs

Legislative budget documents also indicate more than $6 billion is projected to be left in reserve to hedge against unforeseen spending needs or revenue losses, such as those that could occur during the type of recession many fear may be looming as the Federal Reserve implements a series of interest-rate hikes in an effort to slow inflation.

New Jersey’s push to boost budget reserves comes after a recent state-by-state analysis, by The Pew Charitable Trusts, indicated New Jersey had enough funding socked away during the 2021 fiscal year to sustain the budget for 54 days. That was well below the 50-state median measured by Pew for the same fiscal year, which was 85 days.

In addition to its recently expanded budget surplus, New Jersey also has the more than $1 billion in unspent federal COVID-19 funding.

There’s also a balance of nearly $3 billion in a special account that was set up to advance efforts to either pay down bonded debt or fund capital projects on a pay-as-you-go basis to save on long-term interest costs.

Don’t forget bonded debt

While some top lawmakers have suggested the debt-relief funding can be viewed as additional surplus, doing so would come at the expense of the efforts to address New Jersey’s significant level of bonded debt, which Murphy and lawmakers added to by borrowing roughly $4 billion without voter approval during the first year of the pandemic.

It was also during the short downturn that was triggered at the onset of the health crisis that New Jersey pulled back funding for direct property-tax relief, a move that affected thousands of homeowners, including seniors and people with disabilities.

But the new budget included a significant increase in funding for such tax relief. That will make more homeowners eligible for larger benefits; thousands of renters will also become newly eligible to receive state-funded rebate checks in May 2023, according to the Murphy administration.

These and other changes to the Homestead property-tax relief program, which has been rebranded as “Anchor,” were written into the state budget instead of being enacted through a separate piece of legislation. It remains to be seen in future fiscal years whether the state can sustain a level of spending on such property-tax relief benefits that hasn’t been seen in over a decade in New Jersey.

How New Jersey would continue to fund full actuarially determined pension contributions that have been incorporated into the last two state budgets after more than two decades of underfunding also remains uncertain if the state were to face a prolonged recession that reduced tax collections. Currently, nearly $7 billion in annual funding is being earmarked for the pension system, counting dedicated revenues from the state Lottery.

Credit rating

While upgrading New Jersey’s credit rating one notch earlier this year, Moody’s Investors Service cautioned that a “reduction in pension contributions to levels that fall short of previously established targets” was among the events that could bring on a rating downgrade.

And S&P Global Ratings, which also gave New Jersey a one-notch upgrade earlier this year, noted a “lack of pre-funding for other postemployment benefits obligations, which in our view puts pressure on future budgets.”

One way that states can try to assess what could happen during future downturns is by requiring routine forecasting of how a recessionary environment is likely to impact the state budget, including on the revenue and expenditure sides of the ledger.

Legislation that would have compelled the Department of Treasury to draft and publish online such stress-test analyses did not make it out of either the Senate or Assembly despite winning bipartisan support earlier this year in a key Senate committee.

But the task of conducting multiyear budget forecasts has been taken up outside of state government under an effort launched earlier this year by Rowan University’s Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy.

Citing concerns about the potential for slowed growth, a group of economic and fiscal experts assembled by the policy center warned in a report published last month that a gap between revenues and expenditures could materialize in New Jersey as early as the fiscal year that begins July 2023.