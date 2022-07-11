For the second straight year, Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers have put billions of dollars into a special account set up to address concerns about New Jersey’s significant bonded debt.

The latest deposit into New Jersey’s Debt Defeasance and Prevention Fund totals more than $5 billion and comes amid the unprecedented surge in tax collections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the funds earmarked for debt relief have already been appropriated by Murphy and fellow Democrats who control both houses of the Legislature to pay for a host of capital projects on pay-as-you-go basis.

That will prevent New Jersey — already one of the nation’s most indebted states — from having to borrow more money to finance the list of projects, which includes school construction and several transportation infrastructure upgrades.

It remains to be seen whether the debt-relief fund’s remaining balance — about $3 billion, according to Department of Treasury officials — will be used to retire existing bonded debt. That’s something the state did earlier this year in a move that’s projected to save taxpayers an estimated $600 million over the course of a decade.

New Jersey’s most recent financial audit, which was released in late May, indicated bonded debt rose to a record-high of $48.2 billion during the 2021 fiscal year.

Ballooning debt burden

The state’s overall debt, counting nonbonded obligations like the pensions owed to retired workers, soared to near $250 billion, according to the audit. That’s roughly five times the size of the state’s roughly $50 billion annual budget.

But the recent audit also noted Murphy and lawmakers have already begun chipping away at the state’s significant debt burden. Those moves include retiring more than $2 billion in bonded debt through a series of “defeasance” transaction finalized by Treasury officials using the debt-relief fund earlier this year.

Murphy and lawmakers agreed to establish the fund last year and they made an initial deposit of $3.7 billion. That move came after they faced criticism from Republicans for issuing nearly $4 billion in new debt without voter approval. Murphy pressed for that borrowing to offset projected revenue losses during the first year of the pandemic. Those losses never materialized in full.

More than $2 billion of the initial deposit into the debt-relief fund was used to retire existing bonded debt. And more than $1 billion was also set aside to cover a series of pay-as-you-go capital projects. Among the projects that were funded last year through that effort, which received a final sign off from a special legislative oversight panel in late November, were a wind port in Salem County and a veterinary school at Rowan University.

Credit rating climbs

On the heels of the debt-relief efforts, New Jersey earlier this year received credit-rating upgrades from two major Wall Street rating firms. They represented the state’s first credit upgrades in nearly two decades.

The latest deposit into the debt-relief fund occurred late last month, around the same time Murphy enacted a $50.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

As a result, nearly $2 billion will go to the Schools Development Authority to fund school construction on a pay-as-you-go basis. Another $1 billion will fund projects administered by the Department of Transportation and New Jersey Transit.

Earlier this year, Murphy said he wanted to build on the state’s ongoing debt-relief efforts and his administration renewed that call just before the governor and top Democratic legislative leaders began to negotiate the new annual budget. Those negotiations occurred amid a revenue surge that helped the state amass a budget surplus that was projected to total more than $10 billion at the end of June.

Taken together, nearly $9 billion has now been deposited into the debt-relief fund over the course of the past two years, according to the Murphy administration.

After appropriating the $3 billion to fund the new round of pay-as-you-go funding of capital projects, the debt-relief fund has a remaining balance of nearly $3 billion, according to Treasury spokeswoman Danielle Currie. That sum includes a $765 million balance that was left over from last year’s initial deposit, Currie said.

Avoiding new bonded debt

According to state law, the funds that remain earmarked for debt relief can now be used to underwrite the additional defeasance of existing bonded debt or to fund more pay-as-you-go capital spending that obviates the need for issuing new bonded debt.

“The governor and treasurer look forward to working with partners in the Legislature to determine the best allocation for the fund so that they can defease state debt or fund capital projects instead of issuing state debt,” said Murphy spokeswoman Tyler Jones.

If debt-relief funds are to be used by the administration to retire additional bonded debt, the state treasurer is required by law to submit a report to the Legislature’s Joint Budget Oversight Committee that describes how much has been saved through defeasance.

Moreover, the treasurer is also required to submit a list of any future pay-as-you-go capital spending that qualifies as debt prevention to the oversight committee for final approval.