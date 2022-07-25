The recent death of an Amazon employee during his workday at a Carteret fulfillment center has fueled calls for the world’s largest online retailer to explain why its injury rates are higher than its competitors, and for federal regulators to determine whether the man’s death was work-related.

The worker, whose name has not been released, is believed to have died at a hospital after collapsing at his workstation on July 13. According to reports, he had a preexisting heart condition, had been taking medication and had been complaining about chest pain the day before he died.

Whether the death was work-related may be determined by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is investigating the incident and has six months to release its findings.

Asking for probe into Amazon injuries

The agency has also been asked by eight Democratic members of New Jersey’s Congressional delegation to look into a sharp rise in the injury rate at Amazon’s New Jersey plants last year and to determine why the company has a higher injury rate compared with the rest of the warehousing and distribution industry.

The company’s critics say its employees are required to meet strict productivity quotas that are closely monitored, and may have to perform tasks like lifting heavy boxes or repetitive operations that can lead to injuries.

“We write to request that OSHA open an investigation into Amazon over skyrocketing injury rates at its warehouses,” the delegation wrote in a letter to Assistant Labor Secretary Douglas Parker on May 25. It noted a report from Rutgers University and the nonprofit New Jersey Policy Perspective in April that found a 54% increase in reportable injuries in Amazon’s New Jersey plants from 2020 to 2021.

The letter asked OSHA to determine whether injury rates at Amazon and other logistics companies that service the e-commerce industry would warrant “additional enforcement action”; whether e-commerce has raised health and safety risks in the warehouse industry; and whether the industry’s use of robotic technology has created a “highly regimented” pace of work that’s different from traditional warehouse practices.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-Camden), one of the letter’s signers, said he and his staff have met with Amazon representatives three times to seek an explanation of the higher injury rate, but he has not been satisfied with the company’s responses so far.

“They thought these were some abnormalities in the numbers, and it really wasn’t as bad as it appeared to be,” Norcross said in an interview with NJ Spotlight News. “I very much appreciate the fact that we’re having a dialogue, but we have not gotten to the end of that road yet.”

The death of the Carteret worker has “just heightened our awareness once again to follow up,” he said.

No comment, but condolences from Amazon

Amazon declined to disclose the identity, age or specific duties of the worker who died. The company also declined to comment on reports that the death occurred on “Prime Day,” when its plants are especially busy because of discounts offered to members of its Prime program.

But it issued its condolences. “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. We’ve contacted his family to offer support and will provide counseling resources to employees needing additional care,” the company said.

Amazon spokesman Sam Stephenson said safety is a top priority.

“We recognize that helping employees stay safe in physical roles takes a lot of focus and investment, which is why we’re investing hundreds of millions in safety in many different ways, from people — we now have a team of more than 8,000 dedicated safety professionals — to training, to tools and technology,” he said.

With some 58,000 employees, Amazon is one of the largest private employers in the state. The company says it has committed over $23 billion to the New Jersey economy in the past decade.

OSHA said it is looking into the Carteret case and has six months to conclude an investigation. It is also inspecting Amazon plants in New York, Illinois and Florida after allegations of health and safety violations referred by New York prosecutors.

According to OSHA, Amazon reported 1,549 injuries and 56 illnesses at its 53 New Jersey facilities in 2021, for a total of 1,605. That translates to a rate of 5.3 per 100 employees in 2021, up from 3.0 in 2020 and 5.0 in 2019.

Of the latest total, 1,386 injuries were bad enough to force people to miss work or be placed on restricted duty while they recovered, leading to 14,384 days of lost time, according to the OSHA data.

“Such substantial increases in the hazards at Amazon’s New Jersey warehouses reflect the same reality that Amazon workers have been decrying for years — a production system built for speed and profit rather than for the people who make the system work,” said the report by NJPP and the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations.

The OSHA numbers depend on self-reporting by Amazon and other logistics companies, and so are likely to understate the actual number of injuries, argued Carmen Martino, a Rutgers professor who helped to compile the report.

What happens at Amazon stays at Amazon

“What Amazon reports is probably not all of what goes on at Amazon,” he said. “If they can figure out a way of putting you on light duty, they won’t have to report that injury. It’s a safe bet to say that it’s not always a representation of what’s actually going on there.”

Other logistics companies — which in New Jersey make up about half of the industry — are also “notorious” for under-reporting injury rates, he said. And whether they work for Amazon or not, employees often find reasons for not reporting injuries.

“A lot of times, workers don’t want to report because there’s going to be some form of retaliation against them for getting hurt whether it’s their fault or not,” Martino said. “So you will find lots of workplaces where workers are limping around and not reporting anything because they don’t want it going on their permanent record. There are penalties for that sort of thing, and you don’t want to report because it works against you.”

He said warehouse workers are typically affected by lower-back injuries as well as “slips, trips and falls.”

An Amazon employee who works in the packing department at the Carteret plant said she has been injured four times by cutting her finger or tripping over boxes since she started working there in March 2020.

The woman, who declined to give her name because she fears losing her job if she’s identified, said workers in her department are required to pack two items a minute — a process that includes putting an item in a box or an envelope, then taping it and attaching a ticket before placing the items in a box for shipping.

Performance metrics are strictly enforced, and any workers failing to meet quotas will be subject to a series of “writeups” that will ultimately result in dismissal for those who don’t make the grade, she said.

Anonymous Amazonian

She works as part of a team of 12 who are in very close quarters and are near exposed wiring that could cause injury, she added.

“Everybody is in a cubicle space, with a screen, with wiring, with boxes stacked, with products right behind you,” said the woman, whose interview was arranged by Norcross’s office.

She said she had spoken to the deceased worker a couple of times and knew that he had a heart problem. She argued that he might be alive today if he hadn’t had to walk 15 minutes across the plant to a first aid office after having chest pains, and then back another 15 minutes to his workstation. Only then, she said, was an ambulance called.

“There have been rumors suggesting that his passing was work-related — those statements are false,” said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesman. “Our internal investigation has shown that this was not a work-related incident, and instead was related to a personal medical condition. OSHA is currently investigating the incident, and, based upon the evidence currently available to us, we fully expect that it will reach the same conclusion. Immediately after our employee collapsed, our onsite medical expert responded and began emergency treatment. In addition, 911 was immediately called and arrived at the site within 16 minutes of when the medical incident occurred.”

A former Amazon employee said she too was made to work fast in the five months that she was at another plant.

Nayeli Sulca, 21, worked for Amazon at its Elizabeth plant from August 2020 until January 2021 when she was let go with one day’s notice because business was slow. When demand was strong, she was paid $306 a week for working about 25 hours, she said.

Sulca, a student at Kean University, scanned packages as they arrived in the delivery station, and once got an allergic reaction from a powder that spilled out of a broken box. She said the work was hard at first but then slowed down because some business was being handled by newly opened Amazon warehouses.

“For two months, there was a lot of work and they made us work really fast,” she said in Spanish through a translator. “After that, they opened other warehouses, and work kind of slowed down.”

Sulca, who lives with her mother in Elizabeth, said her mother also worked at Amazon for about six months but left because she hurt her back by lifting heavy boxes, and has a long-term injury as a result.

After leaving Amazon, Sulca said she was unemployed for about a year but now works as a receptionist at Make the Road New Jersey, a nonprofit.

Triple-digit turnover

Sulca’s brief tenure at Amazon is typical at a company that had employee turnover of 124% at its New Jersey warehouses in 2020, according to the National Employment Law Center, a nonprofit that advocates for workers’ rights. The number is based on Amazon warehouses in five counties — Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer and Middlesex — where Amazon employs at least 50% of the total warehouse workforce.

High turnover is one reason for the high injury rate, argued Nicole Rodriguez, president of NJPP. Along with unsustainable work quotas, high-tech monitoring, low rates of promotion and extensive use of short-term employment, it suggests that Amazon does not prioritize health and safety.

“I can’t imagine that Amazon is putting a lot of effort into health and safety training because they are hiring entirely new workforces every single year,” she said.

— Colleen O’Dea contributed to this story