That sound you heard may well have been a collective sigh of relief from the 4,660 New Jersey borrowers who were scammed and cheated by Corinthian Colleges Inc. between its founding in 1995 through its abrupt closure in April 2015. All told they were on the hook for $48.8 million in federal student loans, all of which have been discharged by the Department of Education.

Corinthian intentionally targeted low-income, vulnerable individuals through deceptive practices and false advertising that misrepresented job placement rates and school programs, among other misconduct. In the wake of intense scrutiny by federal and state agencies, Corinthian went dark in 2015.

“The conduct of Corinthian Colleges was deceptive and cruel. They left many students in New Jersey and across the nation saddled with heavy debt, without either the education or the employment opportunities they were promised,” said acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin. “The Department of Education’s decision to discharge the loans of these students was righteous and just and will enable these student borrowers to begin anew without having to shoulder unfair debt put on them by predators.”