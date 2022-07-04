The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced that the state recently surpassed 4 gigawatts of installed solar power, enough to provide electricity to over 500,000 households annually. There are now more than 157,000 solar installations statewide; it’s expected that capacity will double in the next four years. This is a critical step on the way to achieving Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2050.

New Jersey will continue to build on the 4-gigawatt milestone by implementing a wide variety of solar programs throughout the rest of 2022. These include the permanent Community Solar Energy program; the Competitive Solar Incentive (CSI) program for grid supply and large net-metered solar; and a dual-use solar pilot program. The BPU will also move forward with its grid modernization proceeding, soliciting ideas for potential improvements to enable faster interconnection and higher levels of distributed energy resource (DER) integration.