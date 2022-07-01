New Jersey residents can “breathe a little easier” thanks to a big increase in spending on tax-relief initiatives, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday as he signed a new state budget into law.

The governor’s action was the last step needed to put the $50.6 billion budget in place for the new fiscal year that begins Friday. It’s a historic spending plan that won final approval in the Legislature during a flurry of activity earlier this week.

The new budget — the largest in state history — earmarks roughly $2 billion for direct property-tax-relief credits. That’s a level of funding for such relief benefits that hasn’t been seen in over a decade in New Jersey.

Other so-called affordability measures funded through fiscal year 2023 budget will result in additional savings, including for those buying many “back to school” items over a 10-day period later this summer.

“The priorities of this budget are the priorities of our families, and at the top of that list, right now, is affordability,” Murphy said during a budget-signing event held in Cranford.

Several budget-related bills, including those establishing individual tax breaks and appropriating nearly $3 billion in funding for pay-as-you-go capital spending, were also signed into law by the governor on Thursday.

“We want New Jersey to be a place where our middle-class families can breathe a little easier making ends meet,” Murphy said.

But not everyone was happy with the budget decisions made this week by Murphy and fellow Democrats who control both houses of the Legislature. As the state saw an unprecedented surge in tax collections in recent months, Republicans and business groups wanted to see more tax-relief measures incorporated into the budget.

However, many tax-relief proposals that were put up for discussion in recent months were ultimately left out of the final draft.

In a statement issued just before the event started, Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) predicted the new budget would “go down as one of the biggest missed opportunities in New Jersey history.”

Here’s a closer a look at the new tax-relief measures that made it into the fiscal year 2023 budget and those that didn’t.

What’s in

Direct property-tax relief: The $2 billion in funding for direct relief credits will be distributed through a new “Anchor” program that replaces the state’s longstanding Homestead Benefit. The new program will provide households making less than $150,000 annually with direct credits totaling $1,500, and households making between $150,000 and $250,000 with direct credits totaling $1,000. Renters making up to $150,000 annually will receive $450 relief checks. All these benefits are scheduled to be distributed in May 2023.

‘Back to school’ tax breaks: Later this summer, the state’s 6.625% sales tax will be waived for 10 days for retail sales involving a number of school-related items, including pens and pencils, notebooks and art supplies. But also covered under the relief measure are computers and printers, as well as sports and recreational equipment, among other items. The sales-tax break will last from August 27-September 5.

Fee holidays: The new budget also funds a one-year suspension of fees charged by the state Motor Vehicle Commission for the renewal of several forms of licenses, including a basic driver’s license, motorcycle license and commercial driver’s license. Fees for marriage and civil union licenses are also being waived for a year. Entry fees charged at state parks are also being waived for a year, regardless of residency.

What’s out

Small-business tax break: Lawmakers from both parties and in both houses backed a plan to use some of the state’s surging revenues to save many New Jersey businesses from having to cover increased payroll taxes that are required starting July 1 under state law. Those tax hikes are needed to replenish the balance of the unemployment trust, which was drained during the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the legislation needed to enact the tax break did not pass both houses before the deadline for a new budget.

Tax-bracket indexing: With the rate of inflation soaring to levels not seen in decades, lawmakers from both parties called for enacting a new policy that called for indexing the state’s income-tax brackets to the rate of inflation. Such a policy is already in place at the federal level and in many other states to prevent what’s known as “bracket creep,” which occurs when rising wages push taxpayers into higher tax brackets, even though they are no better off financially due to coinciding increases in consumer prices. But the proposed tax reform was not approved by both houses before the budget deadline.

Gas-tax holiday: Lawmakers from both parties had also put forward numerous proposals that called for suspending the state’s per-gallon gas tax to help ease the pain for motorists who have been dealing with a surge in prices, including during Russia’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden also recently called for a federal gas-tax holiday and for states to follow suit. But Murphy raised concerns about the impact such a policy would have on transportation infrastructure since the state gas tax — 42.4 cents levied on every gallon purchased at the pump — is a primary source of funding for transportation projects and it never advanced in the Legislature.

Editor’s note: The state budget appropriates $1 million to Public Media of New Jersey, a division of the WNET Group that oversees NJ Spotlight News.