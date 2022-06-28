New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivered the invitation somberly on Friday. “Where we can, we will act to protect the rights and privacy of any woman who comes to New Jersey from states in which their rights are now eviscerated if not entirely erased.” Striking a somewhat more hopeful note, he added that the “neighborhood” New Jerseyans live in might not witness a flood of women crossing the country to exercise their now, state-based right to an abortion. “Geographically, we are in a good neighborhood,” he said. “So, we may not be the first logical place that someone would go, just based on geography.” That is assuming, of course, that Pennsylvania’s governorship is retained by the Democratic Party this fall. That’s hardly a guarantee. If a Republican occupies the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg, then, why, the “neighborhood” is going to see a march across the Lambertville-New Hope bridge that separates the two states.

Federalism may work well for beer sales, but rather poorly for gun rights — and even less so for reproductive rights that strike to the core of personal autonomy. Nobody is born with a gun. Women are born with the possibility of becoming pregnant the day they are born. The Supreme Court nevertheless took the final step in a slow, steady decadeslong march to overturn Roe v. Wade (1973). In doing so, they placed the final nail in the coffin of the idea that the court is some high-minded apolitical institution purposed with only calling “balls and strikes.”

That theory ought to have died in 2000 with Bush v. Gore. But, like the hope for love, we cling to every fanciful political illusion, because the truth is too painful to bear. It’ll be alright, we tell ourselves. Turns out, those Jill Stein and Ralph Nader votes were not without their price.

Second incarnation of George Washington’s nightmare

We now are living in a second incarnation of George Washington’s nightmare, the one he articulated in his Farewell Address — the reality of a country divided along geographical lines, tied to political ideology. When Abraham Lincoln proclaimed in 1858 the scriptural truth that “a house divided against itself cannot stand,” he was warning against the profound division slavery had wrought over a nation once united along the principles of self-government. But the same ideology that upholds that abortion is murder finds all too frequent support among those who also thought the January 6th insurrection was a case of tourism gone bad. Is a “culture of life” really the goal? Is the same, visceral sentiment for life applied to the death penalty? Hardly.

Progressives, if not Democrats, are themselves divided, and this is the deepest rub of all. Viewing the Democratic Party as nothing more than GOP-lite, many have opted out of voting, or supporting candidates deemed insufficiently pure. At least conservatives have known for a long time what they have wanted, and they have fought hard — and as recent years have demonstrated — without regard to the law or custom. But give them their due. Progressives will follow their consciences to the political grave.

This is a painful day for those who thought settled law mattered, who imagined an America where women had the right to determine their life paths outside the strong hand of the state telling them otherwise. Geography may be on the side of New Jersey women, but for how long? As Malcolm X said, in a very different context, but one that rings true today: “As long as you’re south of the Canadian border you’re in the South.”