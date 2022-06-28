Lawmakers are on the verge of sending Gov. Phil Murphy a new state budget that will hike planned spending above $50 billion for the first time ever in New Jersey thanks to an unprecedented surge in tax collections.

The final draft of a new fiscal year spending bill was introduced on Monday and swiftly approved by legislative budget committees in the Assembly and Senate at the end of a lengthy day of meetings at the State House.

The budget legislation, which includes funding for beefed-up property-tax relief credits, among other so-called affordability provisions, is now on course for final consideration in both full houses on Wednesday.

In all, the proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year totals $50.6 billion. It also allocates billions more in federal dollars through state programs, according to budget documents distributed by legislative staff after 8:30 p.m.

The budget’s majority Democratic sponsors touted their plan, pointing to the increased funding for property-tax relief and other new or expanded tax breaks that lawmakers have been highlighting publicly in recent days as budget negotiations have gone on behind closed doors.

‘Largest tax cut’

“I think we have a comprehensive bill here that will invest in the future of New Jersey and provide the largest tax cut in the history of the state of New Jersey,” said Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen).

But Republicans faulted the Democrats for leaving little time for them and the public to review the newly drafted spending bill, including dozens of additions made at the last minute to a budget proposal that Murphy, a second term Democrat, first put forward in March.

“Nobody voting on it today had a chance to read the whole thing,” said Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) about the spending bill.

Under the state Constitution, a new fiscal year budget must be in place by July 1 every year or state government shuts down.

In recent weeks, revenue projections have been revised upward to account for a revenue surge that occurred despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Department of Treasury officials have projected a budget surplus of almost $11 billion by the end of June — and even higher by the end of June next year.

Sen. Declan O’Scanlon: ‘Nobody voting on it today had a chance to read the whole thing.’

But that level of surplus was unlikely to survive the negotiations involving the state’s three key leaders, Murphy, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) and Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union), in recent weeks.

Late in the negotiations

Among the agreements they reached in the run-up to Monday’s budget introduction was the significant increase in spending on direct property-tax relief credits currently provided through the popular Homestead program. The increased spending means nearly 900,000 homeowners are now in line to receive credits worth $1,500 in May 2023, and another nearly 300,000 in line to receive credits worth $1,000, according to Murphy and lawmakers.

More than 900,000 renters would also see rebates worth $450 under a relief program being rebranded as “Anchor,” according to Murphy and lawmakers.

A separate bill that moved in a flurry of activity on Monday will establish a temporary sales-tax break for certain school-related items over a 10-day period later this summer. And another piece of legislation approved by the budget committees in both houses prior to votes on the spending bill calls for a state-level child tax credit worth as much $500.

A last-minute agreement also set aside more than $4 billion to underwrite new capital spending to help the state — already one of the nation’s most indebted states — avoid issuing new debt for such projects, Sarlo said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers also rushed through other last-minute legislation, including bills making a host of supplemental appropriations before the end of the current fiscal year.

Mutual criticism

At one time during the Assembly Budget Committee’s meeting, Republican and Democratic members took turns knocking each other for proposing legislation and amendments without the language being available for the members to read them.

In all, the budget calls for a nearly $7 billion payment into the public-worker pension fund, including dedicated contributions from the state Lottery. That marks the second year in a row that Murphy and lawmakers have budgeted what actuaries would consider to be a full state employer pension contribution after more than two decades where the state fell short of that standard.

The Democrats’ spending bill will continue a practice of not fully funding the state’s school-aid law.

The latest budgeted pension contribution also accounts for a change in the assumed rate of return for pension-fund investments that goes into effect on July 1.

Budget documents also indicate the state would end the 2023 fiscal year with a $6 billion surplus, a significant sum for a state that in the recent past has had to cut funding for things like property-tax relief and school aid because it did not maintain a surplus large enough to offset revenue shortfalls triggered by economic downturns. The beefing-up of the surplus comes at a key time since many economists are predicting slowed economic growth as the Federal Reserve implements interest rate hikes to address historic inflation.

However, the Democrats’ spending bill will continue a practice of not fully funding the state’s school-aid law. Instead, Murphy and lawmakers have decided to continue on a multiyear ramp-up to full funding despite the revenue surge.

They also decided not to establish a dedicated funding source for New Jersey Transit. The state’s mass-transit agency has received significant federal dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic but is facing a fiscal cliff once that funding runs out.