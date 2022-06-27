Some people call the 11th month November; we call it cranberry season. July-August? That’s peak tomato time, also known as a peachy time in New Jersey. But, no contest, the star in New Jersey’s fruit basket is the blueberry, the “King of Anti-Oxidants.” Secretary of the state Department of Agriculture Douglas Fisher said, “The blueberry harvest is one of the major highlights of the New Jersey growing season,” as he marked the start of blueberry season last week.

New Jersey annually ranks in the top six states in the U.S. in the production of blueberries. Last year, farmers here harvested 41 million pounds of blueberries on 7,500 acres. The production value of that harvest was $78 million. The state’s blueberry season lasts through the end of July. Blueberries are low in calories and high in nutrients — packed full of vitamins C and K, the antioxidant anthocyanin, plus iron, phosphorus, calcium, manganese and zinc.

To see where Jersey Fresh blueberries are available locally and to find recipes that include blueberries, go to www.FindJerseyFresh.com.