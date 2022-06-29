Credit: (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New Jersey’s lawmakers have once again had their say in the budget, this time making a list of 368 specific changes to the spending plan Gov. Phil Murphy proposed months ago.

Of that list, according to a review of budget documents by NJ Spotlight News, 312 are asking for increased spending and 33 seek to cut programs. The other 23 have no spending estimate, according to the documents; some will require money to be spent, but it’s not yet possible to say how much.

The net increase is $1.7 billion. But excluding reductions in such programs as early childhood intervention, health care subsidies and Medicare and Medicaid services, legislators added $2.3 billion in new spending to the budget.

Lawmakers plan final votes on the $50.6 billion budget and its related spending bills on Wednesday. Murphy must sign them into law before the fiscal year begins July 1.

Legislators are required to sign requests for these additions to the budget, many of which are called political pork. In New Jersey, they’re known as Christmas tree items because they fund pet projects in individual legislator’s districts. These requests are supposed to be made public 14 days prior to the Legislature’s vote on the budget, but that hasn’t happened in more than a decade.

The additions, listed below, include such major programs as an expanded property-tax rebate program costing an additional $1.1 billion and pet projects like $10,000 to the Teaneck Elks Club.