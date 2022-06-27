Credit: Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office)

The state’s coffers are flush with cash thanks to surging tax collections, and with less than a week left before a budget is due, a key legislative leader is seeking to designate $300 million for a new loan program to support “transformative capital projects.”

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) introduced a measure seeking to establish the new loan program within the New Jersey Economic Development Authority last week; it has already been approved by one Assembly committee. The bill’s swift advancement comes as the deadline for the adoption of a new annual budget is looming.

Despite ongoing negotiations, Gov. Phil Murphy and key legislative leaders including Coughlin have yet to announce a broader deal on the budget. But this is the time of the year when new proposals related to the budget — and the budget bill itself — often get introduced and moved quickly in the run-up to the July 1 start of the state fiscal year.

Murphy, a second-term Democrat, has previously called for using some of the state’s brimming revenues to pay down bonded debt and to fund new capital projects on a pay-as-you-go basis. He’s also taken steps to establish a public bank in New Jersey, although that initiative appears to be stalled yet again.

In recent weeks, as revenue projections have been revised upward to account for the state’s surging tax collections, Department of Treasury officials have projected a budget surplus that will hit nearly $11 billion by the end of the month.

What Democratic leaders have agreed so far

Until now, budget negotiations have largely taken place behind closed doors, though Murphy, Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) have come forward at times to publicly announce agreements on key elements of the new budget.

It’s unclear where Coughlin’s proposal for a $300 million, low-interest loan program may fit within the broader framework of the 2023 fiscal year budget.

According to Coughlin’s office, the proposed program would be set up within the state Economic Development Authority to provide loans that support “projects that could range from state-owned facilities and lands to authorities and public higher education institutions.”

The legislation defines a “transformative capital project” as a “large-scale redevelopment project that promotes the public benefit by supporting research and development, health care infrastructure, green infrastructure, or transformational real estate and infrastructure.”

Where the $300M may go

Eligible to apply for loans under the proposed program would be “a public institution of higher education, a State-owned hospital, a public agency, or a non-profit organization,” according to the bill, which is co-sponsored by Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-Middlesex).

The legislation also leaves the door open for non-public entities to apply, but only if the applicant can “demonstrate that the project would be operated under a public-private partnership agreement.”

In terms of oversight, it would be up to the Economic Development Authority’s board to approve qualified projects, according to the bill.

“When reviewing applications, the bill permits the EDA to prioritize applications based on any considerations that the EDA deems appropriate, including the intent of the project, the economic feasibility of the project, and the degree to which the project advances Statewide and regional planning goals,” the bill says.

The legislation calls for a $300 million appropriation from the state budget’s general fund to establish the loan program. It would also establish it as a “revolving” program. That means as loans and interest are eventually repaid by loan recipients, those funds would become available to support future qualified projects.

New Jersey’s bonded debt hit a record high during the 2021 fiscal year, soaring above $48 billion, according to a recent state audit.

Details, no details

Under a separate piece of legislation introduced earlier this month by Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Somerset), the state would deposit $1.3 billion in a special fund that Murphy and lawmakers established last year for the purpose of retiring bonded debt and funding capital projects on a pay-as-you-go basis to avoid more borrowing.

The debt-relief fund was seeded last year with an initial, $3.7 billion appropriation.

Freiman’s bill calls for setting aside another $1 billion “for the purpose of retiring and defeasing debts of the State.” The remaining $300 million would be used “for the purpose of funding capital construction projects for which State debt is already authorized by law, or for which funding would have been derived from future State bond issuances, thereby constituting debt avoidance.”

It’s unclear right now whether the $300 million in funding needed for the new EDA loan program proposed by Coughlin would come out of the $1.3 billion appropriation sought by Freiman, or if it would be provided in addition to that.