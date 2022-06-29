Credit: (NJSDA from Instagram)

With state coffers flush, at least for now, public education stands to gain in the proposed $50.6 billion budget agreement between Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders, most notably in school construction.

In a side agreement to the actual budget, lawmakers have added nearly $2 billion for new- and renovated-school projects, the bulk of which will go to needy districts that fall under the Abbott v. Burke court cases.

In addition, various funds that make up New Jersey’s more than $13 billion in overall aid to schools got an extra boost in the latest agreement, including a few pet projects for local districts.

The Senate and Assembly plan final votes on the budget and its related spending bills Wednesday. Murphy needs to sign it into law before the new fiscal year begins July 1.

For years, K-12 education has made up one of the largest spending categories of the state budget, funding nearly half of all education costs statewide through a complex formula and assortment of other funds.

In the latest proposal, district-by-district aid figures did not change from those initially proposed by Murphy in March. But as was somewhat expected, lawmakers did make a new investment in school construction, albeit a limited one.

Long sought by advocates, the $1.55 billion apportionment to the Schools Development Authority for the Abbott districts comes as the Murphy administration faces pressure to meet the mandate of the Abbott school-funding equity decisions, a case now back in court.

But the total still falls well short of even what the administration has said is needed to modernize these districts’ antiquated buildings — a total that by some estimates runs to at least another $5 billion for just the priority projects.

“While this new funding will restart school construction and finance approximately 15 projects, over 300 more remain on state-approved build lists,” said David Sciarra, executive director of the Education Law Center, which brought the Abbott cases. “For example, while Newark has eight projects declared priority by [the state], this funding will only build one.

“Bottom line: Relief for some children is finally on the way, but thousands more remain consigned to unsafe, overcrowded and outmoded buildings — many 75, 100 or more years old,” he said. “This is no time for any victory lap by Governor Murphy and legislative leaders.”

Sciarra said the court case continues, with a court-appointed study of existing needs currently underway and due in late July.

In the meantime, the specific projects likely to receive new funding will be ultimately decided by the SDA. The agency has listed in its latest strategic plan nearly 24 that are high-priority needs, from new schools in Garfield and Passaic to several projects in Bridgeton.

The spending proposal also provides limited new construction funding to non-Abbott districts, making up the majority of New Jersey’s public education system. Under the bill being proposed, these so-called “regular operating districts” would see an additional $350 million for school construction.

‘Not a huge dent’

Richard Bozza, executive director of the New Jersey Association of School Administrators, was among a group of education advocates who this month formally asked the Legislature to add $3 billion overall for school construction — $2 billion for Abbott districts and $1 billion for the rest.

On Tuesday after the latest proposal was released, Bozza said he welcomes any additional money for school construction but said the allocated amount is just a fraction of the overall needs.

“It’s a dent, but not a huge dent in terms of what is needed in this state,” he said. “And while right now the coffers are full, everyone is worried about another recession. Will the same money be there in the future?”

The Legislature’s additional funds to the SDA are being appropriated through a budget-related debt-relief initiative outside the budget that is intended to save on long-term borrowing costs by funding capital projects on a pay-as-you-go basis. But there were a few noteworthy items inside the latest budget as well.

The latest proposal also added $20 million for what are termed districts’ “extraordinary” costs for the highest-need students with disabilities, and also another $10 million for districts that face continuing reductions in their aid under the state’s funding formula.

There are a host of smaller projects that appear to be late add-ons, including $2 million to Metuchen schools for a new Astroturf field and $5 million to Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools for “administrative infrastructure.”

Another $1 million is earmarked for a “Learning Loss Report” to be conducted by the state Department of Education, aimed at determining the extent of instructional damage from the pandemic and steps needed to address it.

Other last-minute additions: