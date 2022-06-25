Disbarment is the most severe form of discipline that can be taken against an attorney; in New Jersey, it’s “for all practical purposes, permanent,” according to the state Office of Attorney Ethics. Other disciplinary actions include suspension (for a definite or indefinite term), censure, reprimand, and admonition.

Twenty-five attorneys were disbarred in New Jersey last year, five fewer than in 2020, as reported by the newly released “2021 State of the Attorney Disciplinary Report,” which also records 27 suspensions for last year, along with 20 censures, 15 reprimands and 19 admonitions. In 2021, new investigations of attorneys (768) were down by 11.6% from 2020 (869). The number of new formal complaints (and other charging documents) also decreased by 30% compared to the previous year — 166 versus 237.

The Office of Attorney Ethics investigates allegations of serious attorney misconduct and files formal complaints when warranted. “In addition to its investigative and prosecutorial responsibilities, the OAE oversees 18 volunteer district ethics committees, 17 district fee arbitration committees, the random audit program, and the collection and analysis of attorney registration statement data.”

As of Dec. 31, 2021, New Jersey had 98,957 attorneys, one every 94 residents. That was an increase of 1,000 since 2020. We must be a litigious crew in the Garden State.