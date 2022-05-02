Credit: (NJ Spotlight News

Is Colonia High School the next Toms River?

Advocates for an official investigation into fears of a “cancer cluster” at the Middlesex County high school say there are parallels to the notorious water system contamination in the Ocean County town that was blamed for more than 130 cases of childhood cancer in the 1990s.

Early testing at the Woodbridge school by a consultant for the township is focusing on radiation levels, rather than on drinking water that poisoned wells in the Shore town. But each case began with anecdotal reports of unusually high rates of cancer, and with what community leaders say was then, and is now, a slow response by state and federal health authorities.

A quicker investigation by the New Jersey Department of Health and federal agencies could have saved the lives of around 30 children who died from cancer in Toms River in the mid-1990s, advocates say. Now, they are urging health officials to look into an apparent link between at least 117 reported brain tumor cases — some of them fatal — among students, staff and faculty who attended or were employed at Colonia High from the 1970s to 2018.

“When you have as many as they’re saying they have, it’s going to take so long for the government to finally verify it,” said Linda Gillick, who led community calls for an official investigation of the Toms River cases starting in the late 1980s. “I worry that they’re only talking about the ones they know about. If there’s a hundred, there’s probably a heck of a lot more.”

Enough evidence?

Gillick, who founded and still chairs the Citizens Action Committee on Childhood Cancer Cluster, rejected arguments by some health experts that there isn’t enough evidence so far to label Colonia a “cancer cluster” — a designation that is rarely upheld by public health authorities despite there being many sites suspected of meeting the definition.

“We went through the same garbage back when our kids were all dying and being diagnosed,” she said. “Nothing is ever too early. If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, walks like a duck, it’s a duck. If you see numbers such as this, there should be an alarm sounded.”

Gillick’s son Michael, now 43, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system, when he was 3 months old, and now has health problems including a “massive” tumor in his thoracic cavity that pushes on his spine and prevents him from sitting for long, his mother said. He has also lost the sight in one eye, and is hearing-impaired, but is smart and funny, with a strong will to live. “He’s dying to live, not living to die,” she said.

Gillick said the family received financial compensation for Michael’s illness as part of a settlement between 69 Toms River families and three companies held responsible for the escape of chemical waste that contaminated the town’s water supply. She declined to say how much money her family received.

No stone left unturned

Mark Cuker, an environmental attorney who represented the Toms River families, urged investigators at Colonia to consider all options, not just obvious possible causes, in seeking an explanation for the brain tumors. That approach, he said, led to the identification of a chemical that “no one had ever heard of” as the cause of many cancer cases in Toms River.

“As soon as they found this goop was in the water, they immediately shut down those wells, and from that day on the rate of childhood cancer in Toms River began to decline,” he said.

Credit: (Robert Brainz via Flickr/2.0 Generic/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Even though Colonia may not yet meet the scientific definition of a cancer cluster, Cuker said that should not stop officials investigating what he called an “astounding” number of reported brain tumor cases.

“Toms River started anecdotally and then when the scientists looked at the numbers they found a cluster,” he said. “What we’re hearing anecdotally is alarming, and it may be after doing a scientific analysis that it turns out it’s not technically a cluster but it’s sufficiently alarming that they should do a full-scale evaluation to determine that.”

In the Colonia case, state and federal agencies are waiting on the results of radiation tests by a private contractor who was hired by the township, said Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. He rejected claims by community members that health officials are moving too slowly to investigate the possible cancer cluster.

But Al Lupiano, a former Colonia student who published the growing list of brain tumor victims, said the agencies are still not acting quickly enough. “Frankly, until I see boots on the ground, this is nothing more than lip service,” he said in a recent interview, referring to the agency involvement so far.

Quicker action from health authorities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a cancer cluster as one where there is a greater number of cancer cases than would normally be expected; where the same type of cancer is found, and where the affected population is defined by factors such as race, age or gender, among other factors.

Joe Kotran, a Toms River resident whose daughter Lauren was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma when she was 6 months old, said he and other members of victims’ families initially struggled to get public health authorities to pay attention to the cluster of childhood cancer cases in the town. He fears the same thing may now be happening at Colonia. Lauren was initially paralyzed from the waist down but has recovered and, at 28, is a certified cardiac nurse, Kotran said.

“The parallels are the problems with trying to get exposure to all the organizations to try and get an investigation,” he said. “They really are very lax when it comes to reporting data and investigating it, and it’s left up to the individuals to find out about it, and it’s continuing today.”

Although there was public pressure on the state to investigate child cancer cases in Toms River, it was the victims’ families who did the research to show the pattern of illness in the community, Kotran said.

‘Retroactive rather than proactive’

“It seems like the same thing here, it’s retroactive rather than proactive,” he said, referring to the Colonia case. “It’s just very difficult to get something like this off the ground. It’s unfortunate, especially when the numbers are there to show that there’s something there. They should at least do an initial investigation.”

Gillick, 73, said the Toms River campaign led to a clean water supply that’s closely monitored. She sees that as a victory for environmental quality and human health but says she’s still angry about the pollution that badly hurt her son and took the lives of some of his peers.

“Look at my son,” she said. “The days that he’s in pain, that he can’t do what other children do. And how many children have I buried? This is something that you just don’t forget.”

In the hope of finding out whether the Colonia brain tumor cases are linked to a common environmental cause, the community there should press public agencies to act quickly, she said.

“They should let the authorities know that they want answers because without the public outcry there is not going to be the pressure that’s needed to make this right,” she said.