Each Earth Day, it is critical that we have an honest discussion about the environment. With this year’s Earth Day behind us, it’s even more important that we embrace the steps necessary to preserve our planet for future generations.

I wish the news were better. Earlier this month, the U.N. released its latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicating that carbon emissions from 2010-2019 have never been higher in human history. The report states that we are on a path to temperature increases of more than double the 1.5-degree limit that was agreed to in Paris in 2015. Without immediate and significant emissions reduction strategies, it will be impossible to limit global warming and reduce the related impacts of climate change.

I recently addressed the New Jersey Senate’s Environment and Energy Committee and spelled out a five-point list of actions we — not just PSEG — can all take to mitigate the most damaging impacts of our changing climate. All of these are immediately actionable — and, importantly, can keep energy affordable while creating jobs of the future and driving growth in our economy. They are:

Enabling greater energy efficiency: Residential and commercial buildings account for more than one-third of the carbon emissions America releases each year, while consuming 40% of the nation’s energy and 75% of its electricity. The technology to save energy without sacrificing lifestyle exists today — in the form of high-efficiency appliances, insulation, smart thermostats and even the lowly lightbulb. Energy efficiency is a win-win-win: Its programs can cut carbon emissions, help customers save on their monthly energy bills, while also creating clean energy jobs.

Residential and commercial buildings account for more than one-third of the carbon emissions America releases each year, while consuming 40% of the nation’s energy and 75% of its electricity. The technology to save energy without sacrificing lifestyle exists today — in the form of high-efficiency appliances, insulation, smart thermostats and even the lowly lightbulb. Energy efficiency is a win-win-win: Its programs can cut carbon emissions, help customers save on their monthly energy bills, while also creating clean energy jobs. Developing renewable energy resources, at scale : For New Jersey, this includes supporting the state’s goal of developing 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind generation by 2035. And we are heartened that the Biden administration also recognizes the opportunity for offshore wind in the U.S., setting a goal of 30 gigawatts by 2030.

: For New Jersey, this includes supporting the state’s goal of developing 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind generation by 2035. And we are heartened that the Biden administration also recognizes the opportunity for offshore wind in the U.S., setting a goal of 30 gigawatts by 2030. Electrifying the economy, starting with transportation: The No. 1 source of greenhouse gas emissions in New Jersey and throughout the U.S. is transportation. Electrifying the transportation sector has the potential to have the greatest impact on reducing carbon emissions by reducing the number of vehicles powered by gasoline — a fossil fuel.

The No. 1 source of greenhouse gas emissions in New Jersey and throughout the U.S. is transportation. Electrifying the transportation sector has the potential to have the greatest impact on reducing carbon emissions by reducing the number of vehicles powered by gasoline — a fossil fuel. Preserving our existing nuclear fleet, our greatest source of carbon-free power generation. A recent report from Princeton notes that supporting continued operation of New Jersey’s nuclear generation is consistently among the lowest-cost options for in-state carbon-free generation. Outside of New Jersey, nuclear generation provides more than half of the nation’s zero-carbon energy. Federal support would help ensure that the nation’s nuclear plants don’t prematurely retire, and alleviate some of the burden New Jersey bears.

our greatest source of carbon-free power generation. A recent report from Princeton notes that supporting continued operation of New Jersey’s nuclear generation is consistently among the lowest-cost options for in-state carbon-free generation. Outside of New Jersey, nuclear generation provides more than half of the nation’s zero-carbon energy. Federal support would help ensure that the nation’s nuclear plants don’t prematurely retire, and alleviate some of the burden New Jersey bears. Last, enacting an economy-wide price on carbon or at the very least viewing items 1 – 4 through an economic lens that maximizes environmental benefit while minimizing customer costs. This will unleash the creativity of the market and allow the most cost-effective carbon-reduction solutions to rise to the top.

In addition to these important steps, there is one critical measure that only Congress can adopt: passage of the climate and energy provisions in the budget reconciliation package, which represent the single largest climate and clean energy investment in our nation’s history. Every available analysis has found that we simply can’t meet America’s climate commitment without those investments, which include over $550 billion in clean energy tax credits, incentives for electric vehicles, and support for domestic clean energy manufacturing.

The clean energy tax credits will reduce U.S. emissions 45% to 51% below 2005 levels by 2030 when combined with regulations and state and corporate actions, according to a recent analysis from Rhodium Group. Without these tax provisions, it’s difficult to envision capital investment at the scale needed to avoid the climate disaster the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate has warned us about. To ensure a clean energy future, Congress must act.

In the meantime, PSEG will continue to do its part. Indeed, the state of New Jersey, which we serve, is on the front lines of climate change. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , New Jersey is warming faster than many other places in the U.S. And, sea levels are increasing at a greater rate in our state than many other parts of the world, which means flooding caused from more intense rain events and storms will be exacerbated.

That’s why I’ve made energy efficiency and clean energy a priority for PSEG. Our company has accelerated our net-zero climate vision by 20 years, setting a new goal of achieving net-zero emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) in our operations by 2030. We have closed over 4,000 MW of fossil generation and divested nearly all our remaining fossil-fueled power plants. And we signed onto the U.N.-backed Race to Zero campaign, which enlists organizations to set science-based targets in the effort to achieve economy-wide decarbonization by mid-century.

Working together, we all can effect change. It is my hope that the 2020s will become known for the Great Efficiency Awakening — with a greater understanding that we can make significant gains for the climate while also saving money and creating jobs.