Some 58% of New Jersey adults or someone they know has experienced mental health problems, and 68% of those respondents said their problems have gotten worse during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Stockton University Poll on public health and other issues released Friday, 39% of those surveyed said they have not experienced mental health issues; 2% were unsure. Only 7% said their problems had improved, and 20% said they had not changed during the months of COVID-19.

One aspect of mental health involves drug addiction. Nearly four in 10 (39%) of respondents said they or someone they know personally has been affected by the opioid crisis. More than one in three (35%) characterize drug addiction as a big problem in their community, and 40% said it is a minor problem where they live.

“In a state of 9 million people, that’s a lot of suffering,” said John Froonjian, director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Nearly 60% said they have not been affected by the opioid crisis, and 17% did not believe it was a problem at all in their community.

Comparing regions, South Jersey showed the highest rate of respondents impacted by the crisis (46%) and the highest rate of respondents who said addiction is a big problem where they live (43%). This rate was 30% and 34% for central and north Jersey, respectively.

Residents were split on whether the state provides adequate and affordable treatment in mental health and addiction services. On mental health treatment, 36% agreed strongly or somewhat that treatment options in New Jersey are adequate and affordable, but 40% disagreed. One in four (24%) were not sure how to rate treatment services.

Regarding addiction treatment services, 36% agreed the state’s options are adequate and affordable, while 33% disagreed and 31% were not sure.