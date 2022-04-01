Credit: (Taylor Jung/NJ Spotlight News)

Wind gusts of nearly 20 mph and gloomy fog didn’t stop a group of advocates and students from rallying outside the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton on Thursday. What brought them out in the inclement weather? They want to raise awareness about a school desegregation lawsuit against the state of New Jersey.

The lawsuit, Latino Action Network vs. the State of New Jersey, was first filed in 2018. After a hearing on March 3, state Superior Court Justice Robert Lougy now has to decide if the case will go to trial or if the state must provide a plan to desegregate New Jersey schools. The lawsuit was filed after a report by UCLA in 2017 that found New Jersey schools were among some of the most segregated in the nation.

ZIP code is destiny

At Thursday’s rally, representatives from Latino Action Network, alongside Salvation and Social Justice, Rutgers University’s The Inclusion Project and others argued that segregated schools pose emotional and socioeconomic harm to Black and brown New Jerseyans. They said that the effects of redlining pushed non-White residents into ZIP codes that have less access to quality health care, transportation and education. And because New Jersey’s current law states that kids can only go to public schools in their districts, it perpetuates segregation, the advocates said. That leads to less funding and fewer taxpayer dollars in districts with not enough teachers saddled with outdated resources.

While the state and advocates await Lougy’s decision, the organizations held Thursday’s rally to call more attention to New Jersey’s racially fractured schools and create a movement beyond the lawsuit. There also is some traction to support school desegregation in the Legislature. Bill S-820 would create a Division of School Desegregation in the state Department of Education and is making its way through the Senate.

“It is a moral outrage that New Jersey has the best schools in the nation for white children, while having some of the most challenged schools in the nation for Black and Latino children,” said Rev. Charles Boyer, founding director of Salvation and Social Justice.

New Jersey Institute for Social Justice’s president and CEO Ryan Haygood put the focus on acting Attorney General Matt Platkin, since his office is representing New Jersey in the lawsuit. Haygood pointed to the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex behind him, where Platkin has his office, and said that Platkin would “lose” the lawsuit because New Jersey’s Constitution prohibits segregation.

Semantics and segregation

During the hearing on March 3, Deputy Attorney General Christopher Weber argued that Latino Action Network and other plaintiffs did not provide a clear definition of segregation, therefore the case should be thrown out — even though Gov. Phil Murphy himself has acknowledged the existence of racial imbalance in New Jersey’s schools.

“The question is, can we get leadership from the acting Attorney General Matt Platkin and the governor … who fancies himself the most progressive governor in the country,” Haygood said at the rally. “… And finally redesign a system that (Murphy) inherited.”

When Haygood and others spoke, affirmations rippled through the crowd, with rallygoers exclaiming “Yes!” and “That’s right, say it,” while nodding their heads.

The crowd was unified with chants of “No justice, no peace” throughout the event as advocates spoke about how they felt predominantly Black and brown school districts were dealing with old textbooks and had lower teacher-to-student ratios. Cuqui Rivera, executive secretary of Latino Action Network who emceed the event, strengthened the feeling of togetherness by leading the group in several call-and-response chants.

“In unity,” the crowd said.

“There is community,” Rivera responded.

“In unity,” the crowd said.

“There is value,” Rivera said.

Young students also spoke about how segregation has impacted their education and livelihoods. The issue of segregation extends beyond just racially homogenous school districts, advocates contended, as these environments create a more segregated society outside of building walls — even in more “integrated” districts.

Credit: (Taylor Jung)

Morghan Blair, a junior at Jonathan Dayton High School in Springfield, said that her school has a growing Black population but is predominantly white. She said she felt she had to push more for attention from teachers and counselors than her white classmates, mentioning how she had to fight to be in her AP history class and get attention from her teacher.

“The Black students — we are not getting the support and resources we need to thrive. A lot of our teachers put their effort into our white counterparts,” she said in an interview with NJ Spotlight News. “But then when we perform badly on standardized testing, or just testing in school, then they put us in remedial courses, and hold us back.”

Black bootstraps?

One of those courses, she said during the rally, was financial algebra. But she questioned how learning about taxes would help her with standardized exams, which tested her on other topics like geometry. She added that she felt like teachers expected Black and brown students to just “pick themselves up by the bootstraps.”

“How can I pull myself up if I do not have boots to begin with?” she told the crowd.

Teaneck High School junior Kasai Sanchez expressed a similar sentiment in a poem she shared at the rally, about a white student who attends a private school and has their first non-white friend.

Credit: (Taylor Jung)

“If true diversity is having a seat at the table, then why are so many of our students within our schools still trying to pull up chairs?” she said.

At the end of the rally, People’s Organization for Progress Chair Larry Hamm synthesized all the speakers’ feelings. He said that the rally stood between two important dates: March 27, 1968, the last day that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited New Jersey, and April 4, 1968, the day he was assassinated. Hamm said that advocates today are still fighting for the same civil rights that King was — equity for Black and brown folks.

“Racial segregation is the concomitant of slavery,” he said. “ … It’s not a law. It’s not a court decision (that will fix segregation) — because laws and court decisions are only as powerful as the people are determined to implement those decisions.”