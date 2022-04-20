Fusion centers are intelligence-gathering centers that few Americans know much of anything about, and the New Jersey Regional Operations Intelligence Center in West Trenton is no exception. One of 79 fusion centers in the U.S., it is notoriously untransparent.

The Regional Operations Intelligence Center (ROIC) is an enormous law enforcement apparatus that is likely one of New Jersey’s most expensive. While specific budget outlays for the ROIC are not included in the public state budget, New Jersey spent an estimated $250 million in federal funds on intelligence-related activities during the 2022 fiscal year and an excess of $335 million in state funds for the New Jersey State Police, which oversee and operate the ROIC. Over $13 million in state funds was also spent on the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, whose cybersecurity division operates out of the ROIC building.

State governments, including New Jersey’s, vacuum up millions in taxpayer dollars to fund these centers, while producing little, if any, cognizable public safety metrics on how they actually prevent terrorism. To that end, the ROIC should no longer be able to engage in so-called “ intelligence-led ” policing until it submits to transparency and constitutionally compliant standards.

The public knows very little about the ROIC’s work; and what we do know is unsettling.

One anodyne page on the New Jersey state website is the extent of the center’s public face. Another piece of publicly available documentation is a five-page pamphlet about returning to work after a COVID-19 diagnosis. Examining the ROIC’s public pamphlet on its own terms speaks for itself.

The first page is an image of New Jersey State Police standing on a road. The final page is a list of sources and contact information. There’s another photo spanning almost half of another page showing police carrying boxes of food. The document is entirely duplicative of public messaging from public health authorities.

The ROIC has a podcast, and occasionally, its employees drop in on other law enforcement agencies ’ podcasts.

That’s not really a commendable output for an outfit funded to the tune of millions of public dollars per year — though to what extent residents foot the bill for such work is, like the value of the work itself, unclear.

Shrouded in secrecy

The ROIC’s work is also shrouded in secrecy. A rare oversight investigation, documented in a 2012 report by the U.S. Senate, found that fusion centers, in general, were rife with civil liberties abuses against communities of color. In particular, the Senate report noted Muslims were disproportionately targeted due to a biased focus by law enforcement on Islamic “threats” not based on evidence but, rather, on religious profiling.

In one instance, a Department of Homeland Security intelligence officer authored a draft report about a U.S. citizen “appearing at a Muslim organization to deliver a day-long motivational talk and a lecture on positive parenting.” That report was later canceled by a lawyer for being unconstitutional. A different report “about a Muslim organization hosting a daylong seminar on marriage” was eventually canceled for the same reason.

“Another cancelled draft [Homeland Intelligence Report] reported on a US citizen visiting and giving a lecture at a mosque,” the Senate noted. “The draft contained no derogatory information on the speaker, or the mosque.”

Ultimately, such violations have resulted in little more than bad information, as the American Civil Liberties Union explained in a summary of the Senate report.

“[W]hile DHS lavishly funded fusion centers and publicly touted them as a crucial component of federal anti-terrorism intelligence programs, they produced little information of value and often overstepped laws designed to protect Americans’ privacy,” the ACLU noted.

Additional violations have also been documented in reports by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Open the Government, the Brennan Center for Justice, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Privacy SOS and The Intercept, among others.

No public accounting

For example, one integral aspect of fusion center activity is suspicious activity reporting (SAR), which the government defines as “official documentation of observed behavior reasonably indicative of pre-operational planning related to terrorism or other criminal activity.” Such pre-crime tips can be initiated by law enforcement, private sector law enforcement partners or normal citizens, and they are not governed by the search and seizure standards of the Fourth Amendment.

“The weak standards around SAR are particularly concerning because of the way they can lead to racial and religious profiling,” the Electronic Frontier Foundation notes in its report before later elaborating on the racist extent of the SAR system. “One review of SARs collected through Public Records Act requests in Los Angeles showed that 78% of SARs were filed on non-whites. An audit by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Inspector General puts that number at 74%, still a shockingly high number.”

The upshot of fusion centers’ impact on saving lives is negligible at best, with clear harms to privacy and civil liberties. Yet not a single, honest public accounting of the ROIC’s effectiveness — or budget — has been released since its inception.

This leaves New Jersey’s residents with no idea what, if anything, the ROIC does to prevent terrorism. Like other state governments have done and are attempting to do with their fusion centers, the New Jersey ROIC should be subject to the full critical lens of budgetary scrutiny. For instance, in spring 2021, Minnesota civil libertarians claimed victory for defeating a budget proposal that would have increased fusion center funding by millions of dollars. In Maine, there’s a legislative effort to pull funding for their fusion center altogether. Legislation was introduced in the Maine statehouse in summer 2021 but later died in the state Senate.

A real reckoning by an audit, that is fully transparent and verifiable, should be performed. New Jersey residents deserve to have an honest debate about the wisdom of local intelligence-gathering policies.

That fusion centers engage in religious profiling, and U.S. spy agencies are caught conducting massive unlawful surveillance programs once every decade or so, tells us we must investigate abuses at the ROIC before we continue to fund them.

So open the books — and let’s populate our public balance sheets against instances of constitutional violations.