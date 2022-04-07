Credit: (Tumisu from Pixabay)

New Jersey residents who want to improve their financial literacy and keep track of their financial health can now access a host of free services under a new website launched by the state Department of Treasury.

The website, https://njfinlit.enrich.org/, which the state is calling a “financial wellness platform,” offers free financial-education courses on topics like banking and college savings, as well as personal-finance calculators and real-time budgeting tools.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the goal is to “both help our residents strengthen their financial resiliency and enable them to reach their long-term goals.” Murphy announced the launch of the new website during a financial-literacy roundtable that was hosted Thursday afternoon by CNBC, a business-oriented cable-news channel.

The website launch comes just months after Murphy, a former Wall Street executive, enacted a law that calls for the establishment of community-based financial-empowerment centers that will also aim to improve the financial literacy of residents.

Financial-literacy concerns have taken on a new importance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered an economic downturn that many are still trying to recover from.

But according to a recent Investopedia survey, only about half of U.S. residents said they feel they have a strong grasp of financial-literacy basics, which were identified as spending, budgeting, paying taxes and saving.

NJ has one of widest wealth gaps

Meanwhile, New Jersey often ranks among the states where the gap between rich and poor has grown the widest, according to U.S. census data, and while it’s not a panacea, academic studies have shown that improving financial literacy can be a useful tool for combating income inequality. It’s also viewed as an important part of efforts to bridge long-standing racial-wealth gaps that exist in New Jersey and across the country.

New Jersey is one of the states that have recently launched initiatives that include financial-literacy training as part of the public-school curriculum. As early as the 6th grade in New Jersey, lessons are now taught that cover budgeting, credit, insurance, investment and savings.

But during Wednesday’s roundtable event, which also featured the governors of Kentucky and Nevada, Murphy said financial literacy should be a “lifelong experience.”

According to state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio, the effort to establish the new financial-wellness platform began amid the pandemic when New Jersey and the nation as a whole began to experience an uneven recovery from the economic downturn that was triggered by the health crisis. Those with higher incomes have generally fared better during the pandemic recovery than those who are less well-off.

‘Fewest resources to cope’

“The shock of the COVID-19 pandemic — both social and financial — laid bare the fact that New Jersey families most affected by the economic downturn were the ones with the fewest resources to cope with financial instability,” Muoio said.

‘We want all New Jerseyans to be able to take advantage of our website’s user-friendly interactive tools to help better understand and manage their financial resources.’

Residents who visit the state’s new website can access free financial-education courses covering topics like budgeting, banking, credit and financial planning. Also available at the site are retirement and home affordability analyzers; student loan and higher-education tools, and personal-finance calculators.

“We want all New Jerseyans — from young adults and parents planning for college, to seniors hoping to enjoy retirement — to be able to take advantage of our website’s user-friendly interactive tools, videos, and articles and put them to use to help better understand and manage their financial resources,” Muoio said.

The new services are being provided through a partnership among the state; California-based iGrad, a financial-education company, and the personal-finance platform Enrich, Treasury officials said.

During the CNBC roundtable, Murphy, a second-term Democrat, spoke of his own financial struggles growing up, and said he learned to “work within constraints that you might not otherwise have in your life.”