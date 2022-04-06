Credit: (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

Everybody wants it to be over, but a panel of experts gathered by NJ Spotlight News recently agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet reached a stable or “endemic” state. Roundtable participants defined these terms and discussed issues like access to treatment, school safety and the need for more booster shots.

As part of the interactive event, NJ Spotlight News staffers gathered questions from audience members during and after the live panel discussion. The panelists answer some of those questions here. Both questions and answers have been edited slightly.

Coming tomorrow, NJ Spotlight News will feature a second Q&A with Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, the former medical adviser to the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 response on vaccines and related issues.

Q: As workplaces were and can be a significant site of COVID-19 transmission, what protocols should remain in place to lessen the transmission rate? What reassurances or precautions can be offered to encourage more in-person meetings?

Workplaces should strongly encourage all their employees to get vaccinated and boosted. While vaccination provides relatively limited protection from contracting COVID-19, particularly the omicron variant and its subvariant, people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are much less likely to be hospitalized or die. There is also some evidence that unvaccinated people who get infected remain contagious longer than vaccinated people.

Additionally, people working in large congregant indoor settings may want to continue to wear a mask to reduce spread. Workplaces should make sure that employees who choose to continue to wear a mask will not feel intimidated or bullied.

The availability of effective antiviral medications like Paxlovid should reassure everyone that those who are at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 can be treated early in the course of illness to prevent adverse outcomes from the disease.

Finally, when people are meeting in person and there is a possibility that some of those in attendance are unvaccinated, it would seem reasonable to request that all attendees wear high-quality masks while indoors. — Dr. Denise V. Rodgers, vice chancellor for interprofessional programs, Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences; professor of family medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; director, Rutgers Urban Health and Wellness Institute

Q: Are we better prepared now for the next pandemic surge after all we have sustained?

In many ways we are better prepared for the next surge because we have learned a lot about how to treat people hospitalized with serious COVID-19 and we now have oral medicines that, when taken early in the course of infection, can prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19. However, as a country we still don’t seem to be willing to make significant long-term investments in public health. — Dr. Denise Rodgers

Q: What effect will reductions in federal COVID-19 funding have on New Jersey’s pandemic response?

The reduction in federal COVID-19 funding has the potential to hamper New Jersey’s work to move COVID-19 from a pandemic to an endemic state. A reduction in access to testing and vaccinations will leave many people vulnerable and may contribute to a new surge during the next several months or during the fall and winter. — Dr. Denise Rodgers

Q: What do you say to school districts still using CALI data to end mask mandates? Getting to a CALI score of “1” is nearly impossible to obtain and sustain with any endemic disease. (CALI, short for COVID Level Activity Indicators, data is collected by the state health department’s Communicable Disease Service and published in weekly reports that divide the state into six regions and assign each a score based on viral activity; a low score means fewer cases and less spread.)

The overwhelming opinion shared during the NJ Spotlight News roundtable was that we are not in an endemic phase at this time. The CALI score is one metric that we use to understand prevalence of disease and community spread, but it does not drill down to individual municipalities. One concern is that there is also a lower prevalence of testing and home tests are not counted because they are not usually reported to state officials. COVID-19 reinfections within 90 days are also not counted.

Certainly the rise of the new variant, BA.2, must be considered when making any decisions about ending universal masking. We have had a few weeks of a welcome pause from the previous intensity of the omicron surge, but we have also been here before. Here is a current research study from the National Institutes of Health about mandatory masking in schools. — Robin Cogan, nationally certified school nurse; New Jersey director, National Association of School Nurses; faculty — Rutgers-Camden School Nurse Program

Q: Recent information points to a larger impact on children than originally expected. What are the medical and educational implications, and how could we respond?

Your question is one that is being studied with great intensity. Harvard recently released this comprehensive report that may provide some of the answers. — Robin Cogan

Q: How can we effectively deliver a message of safety while educating students or delivering services to clients in this atmosphere of false information and skepticism to the scientific method?

We know the politicization of COVID-19 has created a deep divide in our country. School communities need help separating fact from fiction when it comes to COVID-19. This toolkit provides facts, resources, and up-to-date information to keep everyone safer using layered protections. — Robin Cogan

Q: How can immunocompromised people live without being shut-ins? How are the vulnerable able to resume even essential activities safely?

Take precautions such as being vaccinated and getting a booster shot if you haven’t done so already, wearing a mask in public spaces and washing your hands often with soap and water. Dr. John F. Bonamo, executive vice president, chief medical and quality officer, RWJBarnabas Health

Q: For people who had COVID-19 and experienced ongoing symptoms, does the hospital system now see trends of improvement in patients’ long-term conditions?

Yes. We have seen some trends, the most significant being the pace of recovery — meaning a slowly graded rehabilitation generally works best. Most of our patients have had improvement of varying degrees and a few have even had complete resolution. — Dr. John F. Bonamo

Q: Can smell and taste return, even after more than a year without them?

Yes. However, smell and taste are typically the last symptoms to resolve or improve. What we most frequently see is that a patient’s smell and/or taste return, but are distorted. In some cases, this has been followed by return of normal smell and taste. — Dr. John F. Bonamo

Q: Do we — or when will we — understand why some seemingly healthy young adults develop long COVID?

While there are some theories, and we have seen similarities among these patients as well as similarities to other conditions, more research is needed to understand the cause of long COVID. However, even though we don’t yet have answers, we are learning more each day. This has been helpful in developing treatment protocols, which we continually update and revise, and have provided our patients with the help and support they need. — Dr. John F. Bonamo