The pandemic caused a sea change in the way many Americans work, with the percentage of those who work from home shooting up since March 2020. Some 18% of professional jobs are now done remotely, according to research by Ladders, a website for high-salary job searches. Marc Cendella, Ladder’s CEO, said that in the fourth quarter of 2021, “Another 3 million jobs moved to being permanently remote.” And while there are rumblings from some executive suites of the imperative of a return to the office, Ragu Bhargava, CEO at Global Upside, told Forbes magazine, “There’s this clinging narrative of a ‘return to normalcy’ that many employers are holding onto, when in fact, the world of work will never truly return to the way it was before.”

There’s more grist for the work-from-home mill in a new report by WalletHub, the personal finance website. It analyzed 12 key metrics, including share of population working from home, internet access and cost, cybersecurity, and average home square footage to deduce the cost, comfort and safety of working from home. Result? It ranks New Jersey the best state overall for working from home. The Garden State comes fourth among the states and the District of Columbia for household internet access, 11th for share of potential telecommuters, 12th for cybersecurity, 21st for share of population working from home, 21st for average home square footage and 29th for internet cost. Rounding out WalletHub’s working-from-home top five are the District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut and Massachusetts. New York is ranked 10th overall and Pennsylvania 22nd. The five worst states for working from home, according to WalletHub, are Alaska, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota and Arkansas.