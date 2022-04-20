As the pandemic continues, more funding is needed for things like student mental-health services, rental and utility assistance, and compensation for the frontline workers who helped New Jersey get through the worst days of the health crisis.

That was the message delivered Tuesday during an event billed as a “People’s Hearing” to promote a broader public discussion of the best ways New Jersey can use some $3 billion in unspent federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

Utilizing a remote format also adopted by state lawmakers for recent budget hearings, speaker after speaker called on state government to put more emphasis on the needs of New Jersey’s Black, Latino and low-income communities as they continue to struggle during a pandemic that many others are moving on from.

“As a state, recovery should not come at the expense of those most impacted,” said Joe Johnson, policy counsel for the ACLU of New Jersey.

And several speakers also faulted lawmakers for not holding a full slate of hearings to discuss how the state can get the most out of its remaining federal pandemic aid.

“They may think that they are done listening, but we are not done making noise,” said Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice.

In all, New Jersey received more than $6 billion in aid last year from the overall $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

A ‘strong and equitable’ recovery

The federal funding is supposed to support the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic and lay the groundwork for a “strong and equitable” recovery from an economic downturn triggered by the health crisis, according to a fact sheet issued last year by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

So far, about half of New Jersey’s pandemic aid has been allocated for specific purposes by Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers under an agreement they reached last year that generally calls for spending proposals to go through a bicameral and bipartisan legislative oversight committee.

‘This is a lot of money (and) there are a lot of needs out there.’

Among other purposes, the federal money has funded direct aid to hospitals and rental and utility assistance for those who have fallen behind on their bills during the health crisis and resulting economic downturn. The federal dollars will also be used to underwrite a new class for New Jersey State Police hopefuls, Murphy announced earlier this week.

By law, New Jersey has until the end of 2024 to say how it will spend the balance of its federal aid, and even longer to then spend it. And federal officials have made it clear they want the COVID-19 relief to sustain a long-term recovery from the still-ongoing pandemic.

But last year, lawmakers drew criticism for taking less than 30 minutes to approve nearly $250 million in federal spending. That came in a hearing that did not require any public testimony before the final votes were cast.

More transparency, public discussion

Even as they pitched new ideas for spending the remaining federal dollars, several of those who spoke during Tuesday’s event raised concerns about a general lack of transparency and the need for public hearings to foster a broader discussion of the state’s biggest needs.

“We deserve a public process that restores trust in government, not further erodes it,” Torres said as she also called for “line-item investments and robust programs.”

“This is a lot of money (and) there are a lot of needs out there,” said Doug O’Malley of Environment New Jersey.

‘I put my life on the line to protect others, but I was left behind for every form of aid.’

Among the proposals that were put up for discussion during Tuesday’s event — which was organized by a coalition of advocacy groups, including those that work closely with low-income residents — was a call to provide up to $1 billion in additional aid to undocumented workers who were largely barred from receiving federal stimulus payments and other assistance during the health crisis.

Aida Mucha of Make the Road New Jersey said she delivered food during the pandemic as others were able to follow the strict stay-at-home orders meant to help slow the rate of new infections. She eventually fell behind on her bills after getting sick and missing work.

“I live here with my family. I contribute to the economy. I put my life on the line to protect others, but I was left behind for every form of aid,” Mucha said.

More aid for education, low-income residents?

Kaleena Berryman from the Education Law Center said big investments are also needed in school facilities and for student mental-health services to address problems exposed during the health crisis.

“As the dust settles, we see the impact of COVID-19 on the educational system,” Berryman said.

And even as the earlier allocations for rent and utility assistance were praised by many of those who spoke, they said more relief funding is needed for low-income residents.

“It’s really important that we can help these families, so that they don’t have to worry about their power being shut off, being evicted from their home (and) not being able to feed their family,” said Susan Biegen from Garden State Leaders.

Several speakers also called for new or expanded tax breaks to address affordability issues, including the establishment of a state-level child tax credit.

“The bulk of the remaining funds should be spent on low- and moderate-income residents who were hurt most by the pandemic,” said Peter Chen of New Jersey Policy Perspective.

Lawmakers weigh in

Asked for comment on the concerns about the need for public hearings on the federal aid, Senate Budget and Appropriations Chair Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen) pointed to recent public hearings on the state budget and said, “…keeping a public focus on the state’s use of federal coronavirus funds has been one of my priorities.”

“We are committed to using all our resources in responsible ways that address the needs of all the people of New Jersey and make their lives more affordable, and we welcome the public’s role in this process,” Sarlo said.

The Assembly’s recent virtual public hearings on the state budget also “empowered wider public participation and transparency,” said Cecilia Williams, a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex). She said Coughlin has also engaged with stakeholder groups and fielded funding requests that exceed the total amount of remaining federal aid.

“The Speaker, along with his leadership team, has and will continue to engage with the Governor and Senate President on how best to maximize the remaining funds as part of the annual budget process with the priority to make strategic one-time investments that guide New Jersey’s recovery and can fundamentally transform the state,” she said.