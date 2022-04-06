The challenges of the past three school years have tested our educational system. Amid COVID-19-based closures, altered schedules, dynamic and constantly changing health rules, and the systemic challenges of educating students during a pandemic, school systems have been confounded by the pressing academic, emotional, and social needs of our students. We are now at a critical point where we must meet those very needs during the greatest staffing challenge that we have ever experienced. The lack of certified teachers, nurses, counselors, and support staff, coupled with a decrease in substitutes, has had a profound effect on the services provided to our students.

The staffing shortages are directly impacted by the dramatic decrease in the number of educators entering our vocation. That vital pipeline was fractured before the pandemic but eviscerated as a result of it. Since March 2020, our profession has seen dramatic increases in retirements and early retirements, as well as increases in medical and maternity leaves. The decrease in the numbers of teaching candidates has had a detrimental effect on both student learning and staff morale, driving larger class sections, and requiring teachers to carry additional sections or cover classes over and above their contractual course loads. This has driven some districts to offer fewer sections of some course offerings and, in some cases, required students to sit idle with limited instruction while administrators search for replacements. The challenges in finding appropriately certificated replacements for teachers on leave cannot be overemphasized. The overall impact on the learning and overall school environments can be profound.

Let’s be clear, the challenges created by the current staffing shortages are systemic and have been exacerbated by the pandemic, but they existed before it began. The failed education policies of the Christie administration, which have been left unchallenged until recently, have directly impacted the teacher pipeline. The failure of edTPA, (the state-mandated teacher-candidate assessment system developed by Pearson Publishing), and its disruptive and destructive impacts on the teacher pipeline were predictable. Before edTPA’s adoption in 2017, university and college presidents, education advocates, and district administrators all testified against it, to no avail. Today we continue this broken practice, even though it has consistently deprived our system of qualified new educators every year. Worse, the barrier posed by edTPA has decreased minority representation in our educator workforce, which has had a detrimental impact on our students. This program has also increased the cost of becoming an educator, as well as the cost of becoming certified, creating multiple barriers to becoming an educator.

The failed policies of edTPA, coupled with the continued negative public conversation about educators, the changes in educators’ benefits (including both changes to health benefits and pension), and the profound challenges of the pandemic, have only exacerbated the current staffing situation. A holistic approach to address the teacher pipeline is required and we need to take immediate emergency steps to address the pervasive vacancies found throughout the profession.

As a former urban high school principal who became a suburban superintendent, I have often remarked that the staffing trends seen in the urban and urban-rim districts have been predictors of the trends we would later see in suburban districts. For example, as a principal of an urban district I would hope for a handful of physics or chemistry candidates to apply for openings, only to receive applications from one or two candidates. By contrast, when I came to my current suburban district, I found our applicant pools were flush with prospective teacher candidates. Twelve years later, my district has just successfully filled a six-month chemistry vacancy. We had only one applicant who met the standard for employment.

Vacancies across the board

There are vacancies across all certification areas. Teachers are leaving the profession for industry. In my district, over 80 staff members have been on maternity leave this school year and countless others are on medical leave. Trying to find a maternity-leave candidate for hard-to-fill certification areas, such as teacher of German or culinary arts, is nearly impossible. Trying to fill positions that we used to have candidates for in abundance is also difficult. This situation is exacerbated by the fact that teacher preparation programs in specific certification areas have been closed down or now do not produce enough candidates to meet the needs. This means that districts are all vying for the same candidates. The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) used to produce high-quality Spanish teachers. Now that program is closed. TCNJ produces three to six teacher of technology candidates a year, barely enough to fill the vacancies in Mercer County, let alone the needs of the entire state.

There are no longer enough candidates to fill the vacancies statewide and the Legislature, New Jersey Department of Education, and New Jersey State Board of Education need to take emergency actions to address the broken teacher pipeline.

There are some steps that have already been taken to address these concerns. Namely, the credit requirement for substitute teachers has been changed to 30 hours. Retired teachers and nurses are now enabled to reenter the workforce without pension penalties. On March 24, the New Jersey Senate passed a bill that would remove the edTPA. Now it is up to the Assembly to pass this bill. There are several other recommendations for how to address school shortages. The state must:

Provide full reciprocity for those entering New Jersey with teacher certification from outside of the state;

Expand alternate pathways for professionals seeking career changes into education;

Create embedded and funded teacher residency programs;

End the New Jersey residency requirement for teachers;

Develop programs enabling instructional assistants to become certified;

Incentivize high school students to become teachers through grants, scholarships and loan forgiveness;

Rethink the ongoing negative campaign against public education that has been waged in the name of “accountability” which has caused lasting harm by advocating for and facilitating the implementation of an educator assessment system that fails to yield meaningful, reliable, or valid data;

Fix the broken pension system that has driven educators and future educators from the system.

Through my work in the Garden State Coalition of Schools, the New Jersey Association of School Administrators and the Mercer County Association of School Administrators, I am constantly hearing distress cries from educators, with some superintendents wondering how they will find enough staff to open successfully in the fall of 2022. We need to take immediate and actionable steps to support our students and our educators. If we do not, we will lose the opportunity to address the shortages we are currently facing and subject our students to the educational consequences of severe staffing shortages for the next decade.