April 21 marks the opening of the adult-use cannabis market in New Jersey and on Chat Box this week, David Cruz talks with Curaleaf’s CEO Joe Bayern about the long-awaited launch of this market in the Garden State. April is Jazz Appreciation Month and Cruz talks with iconic musician Paquito D’Rivera about his vast career, getting back out on tour as well as his upcoming collaborations and new music.

Watch Chat Box live on NJ Spotlight News and the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter account Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and on NJ PBS Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.