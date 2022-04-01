Credit: (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A nonpartisan group of economists and fiscal-policy experts assembled by Rowan University’s newly established Sweeney Center for Public Policy is planning to issue long-term reports on the state budget beginning this year.

Among the group’s more than two dozen members are a recent state treasurer and economists from Rutgers and Rowan universities, according to a news release from the policy center named after former Senate President Steve Sweeney.

The group, chaired by Sweeney, is planning to take what it says is a wide-angle look at the budget, compared to the more year-to-year approach followed in Trenton as an annual spending plan is assembled each year prior to the start of the state’s July-to-June fiscal year.

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The group’s work will include performing multiyear expenditure projections and consensus revenue forecasting, the release said.

The group held its initial meeting Thursday. The first report, billed as a “five-year baseline budget,” is planned for June. If the effort stays on schedule, that report will come out just weeks before the annual budget must be enacted by Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers.

Getting there from here

“Having an idea of where you’re at, and where you’re going to go, makes all the sense in the world,” Sweeney said during an interview Thursday afternoon.

“The more information that a Legislature can have the better,” he said.

Groups like the nonpartisan Volcker Alliance that evaluate and grade states on their budgeting practices recommend policymakers use multiyear budgeting to project how their decisions on taxes, spending and other issues will impact the overall budget over many years.

Such estimates can also help policymakers avoid structural deficits and fiscal cliffs, which can bring unexpected budget cuts and tax hikes that draw the ire of residents and taxpayers.

New Jersey is among a group of states where multiyear forecasting of expenditures and revenues is not generally required as part of the annual budget process.

Stress testing the budget

Last year, the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee passed a bipartisan bill that would have required, among other things, annual stress testing of the state budget. That effort came after Murphy and lawmakers were forced to cut more than $1 billion in spending to offset near-term revenue losses triggered at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The same measure called for the establishment of a consensus revenue-advisory board to foster more collaboration between the executive and legislative branches, but it never made it out of either house of the Legislature.

Sweeney — who was the state’s longest-serving Senate president before losing a reelection bid last year — said his group will begin taking on the task of doing the long-term budget analysis and also plans to share its findings on a regular basis with policymakers in Trenton.

In addition to the report being compiled for release in June, a more detailed review is on course to be issued in January.

“I think it’s going to be a welcome tool that’s not going to do anything but help the process,” Sweeney said.

Among the fiscal-policy experts who have already signed up to serve on the panel are former Treasurer David Rousseau, who served during former Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine’s tenure, and former Chief Economist Charles Steindel, who served under former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Also serving on the panel are Michael Lahr, director of Rutgers University’s Economic Advisory Service, and Stuti Jha, Kul Kapri and Yupeng Li, associate professors of economics at Rowan University.

Other experts listed as members of the group include those specializing in education, health and transportation policy, among other areas.

In a budget plan unveiled last month, Murphy, a second-term Democrat, has proposed increasing overall spending by more than 5% year-over-year.

Murphy’s nearly $49 billion budget does not call for any new taxes, but instead relies on revenue growth occurring during the current fiscal year to carry over into the new fiscal year, although at a more modest rate.

Easing property-tax pains

Among other areas, Murphy’s budget would increase spending on direct property-tax relief and aid for K-12 public schools. It would also continue full funding of the state’s employer pension contribution.

Over the next few months, lawmakers will have to decide whether they should enact Murphy’s plan unchanged or draft their own bill and send that to the governor for final consideration, all before a July 1 deadline.

Legislative budget hearings are already underway, and Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee Chair Paul Sarlo (D-Bergen) said earlier this week that he wants to begin using a “two-year perspective” as lawmakers review the individual budget requests that have been submitted by Murphy administration department heads.

“We will review the spending plans for each department to ensure that resources are used efficiently, and public services are provided effectively,” Sarlo said.