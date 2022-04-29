Credit: (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

Top Department of Treasury officials say New Jersey’s public-worker pension fund is complying with a new divestment measure recently approved by state lawmakers in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, even as it has faced challenges shedding some securities.

The status of the nearly $95 billion pension fund’s relatively limited exposure to Russia — which has become an international pariah in response to its ongoing military aggression — was a key topic of discussion earlier this week during a meeting of the New Jersey State Investment Council.

Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law that requires the pension fund to cut any investment links with companies owned by the Russian government and military ally Belarus within two years following the law’s enactment.

Other restrictions

The second-term Democrat also signed an executive order that put in place other restrictions to ensure the state severs financial ties with Russia and Belarus.

Many other states have enacted similar policies even as the ongoing war has upset markets, making it difficult to shed Russian-linked investments under current conditions.

New Jersey appears to be facing some of these challenges, as the state’s pension-fund managers have been working to reduce Russian exposure that was estimated to be worth about $200 million at the beginning of the year.

“We were able to execute some trades, not a whole lot, but we were able to reduce that position,” Shoaib Khan, the acting director of the Division of Investment, told members of the investment council during a public meeting Wednesday.

“To answer your question, ‘Are we in compliance?’ The answer is ‘yes,’” Khan assured the council.

Under the new law, the pension fund is not allowed to invest directly in any company that is “owned or controlled by” the governments of Russia or Belarus. The ban took effect immediately and is in place for the next four years, according to the law.

The “sale, redemption, divestment, or withdrawal” of investments that run afoul of the ban is also required within two years, the law says.

Foreign government actions

This isn’t the first time that lawmakers have mandated the divestment of certain pension-fund assets in response to actions taken by a foreign government that have been deemed abhorrent.

The pension fund has already been banned from investing in companies with ties to Iran as it pursues nuclear ambitions and Sudan’s Khartoum regime in response to its treatment of villagers in the Darfur region more than a decade ago.

Pension fund assets are also not allowed to be invested in companies that participate in economic boycotts to protest Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, according to state law.

The fund’s exposure to Russia as of the beginning of the year equaled less than 0.2% of the entire pension fund, according to materials distributed before the investment council meeting. No financial ties with Belarus have been detected to date, according to the meeting materials.

Khan stressed during Wednesday’s meeting that the $200 million starting point for the Russian-linked investments represented a very small amount of the pension fund’s overall assets.

He also suggested the onset of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine in late February brought on a number of challenges for pension funds seeking to divest flagged securities.

“Markets became very illiquid as it relates, obviously, to Russian securities or Russian-related securities,” Khan said.

“We’re not unique. In fact, if anything, the size of our exposure is probably a lot smaller than a lot of other public pension funds,” he added.

Khan told members of the investment council that officials from the Division of Investment would continue to consult with outside advisers and work toward resolving the fund’s remaining exposure to Russia.

‘We’re all in the same boat’

“We’re all in the same boat in that we’re all monitoring very closely, staying in touch with developments, and then as things continue, hopefully sooner rather than later — and more importantly, for the human cost of this invasion and war — as soon as that subsides, we will then react accordingly,” he told members of the council.

Meanwhile, assistant treasurer Michael Kanef said Treasury as a whole is also in compliance with the new law, as well as the executive order that was also enacted by Murphy in response to the military conflict.

In addition to banning pension-fund investments with Russia and Belarus, the new law also prohibits anyone who “engages in investment activity” with Russia or Belarus from contracting with state-government agencies or from receiving economic-development subsidies through programs administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

The same individuals are also barred from receiving tax breaks through the state’s local redevelopment laws, and the state itself can no longer do any banking or receive insurance coverage from any financial institution that has an equity tie to the governments of Russia or Belarus.

Treasury has sought bids from outside vendors to assist in “compiling a broad list of companies that engage in prohibited activities with Russia or Belarus which we may not be aware of,” Treasury spokeswoman Danielle Currie told NJ Spotlight News.

“Assuming Russian markets return to operating properly, the (Division of Investment) will resume sales of Russian investments to the extent consistent with its fiduciary responsibilities,” Currie added.