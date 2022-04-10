Stormwater and runoff have contributed to the increasing emergence of slimy green algal blooms in many New Jersey lakes. The closure of lakes due to harmful algal blooms has become a regular feature of our summers, with access to some lakes closed for weeks at a time.

This week, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette announced a new $10 million lakes management grants program to fund projects that mitigate stormwater and runoff pollution, improving recreation or conservation at public lakes throughout New Jersey. Local governments, lake commissions, nonprofit organizations and other entities established specifically to manage publicly accessible waterbodies are eligible for funding.

Funding applications and project proposals must be submitted by May 28 to the DEP’s Water Quality Restoration Grants Program at http://njdepsage.intelligrants.com. Projects that may be eligible for funding include: