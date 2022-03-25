What next for COVID-19? A Chat Box discussion

On Chat Box this week we look at the latest on COVID-19 as restrictions and mask mandates are dropped but with the latest stealth variant dominating cases in the region. Is the pandemic over and what the risks from now on? David Cruz discusses these questions with epidemiologist Stephanie Silvera of Montclair State University and Dr. Suraj Saggar, chief of infectious disease at Holy Name Medical Center.

A new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll finds that about half of New Jerseyans believe the state is on the wrong track. For an analysis of the data, David goes to Ashley Koning, director of the Rutgers Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling and Peter Chen, senior policy analyst with New Jersey Policy Perspective.

Watch Chat Box live on NJ Spotlight News and the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter account Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and on NJ PBS Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.