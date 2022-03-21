If you’ve ever thought that New Jersey is going to the dogs, you may be onto something. Insurance claims for dog bites, according to a new report from QuoteWizard, cost residents nearly $23,154,794 in 2020, enough of a financial hit that some providers may ask canine-loving clients to pay more or lose coverage.

The average cost of a dog bite claim in the Garden State is $49,582.

Some 467 dog-bite claims were filed in 2020, earning the state the ninth slot for getting chomped by canines. California easily led the pack with 2,103 claims.

One way to ease the cost of your canine coverage, especially for big dogs like pit bulls, is to enroll your pooch in dog-training classes. The Canine Good Citizen (CGC) certificate from the American Kennel Club is also an excellent and respected way to prove your dog’s good behavior.

Good dog. Now fetch!