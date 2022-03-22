Vermont has no need to look to its laurels just yet, but New Jersey is now putting its own mark on the maple sugar industry. Stockton University received a pair of $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grants over the past two years to fund a maple sugar tapping research program that will have hubs in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May and Gloucester counties, including at Stockton and in Philadelphia.

On the Stockton campus, the project tapped into 400 trees this winter. The school’s maple sugar project used modern technologies such as reverse osmosis and vacuum assist pumps to create an extensive sapping system across the 1,600-acre main campus. The tapping began in February on red maples, which have a lower sugar content than sugar maples, but are plentiful in South Jersey.

One goal of the grants is to establish a community outreach program focused on traditional sapping methods on individual South Jersey properties. The project team is looking for area residents with access to multiple red maple trees, at least 12 inches in diameter, who can collect and process the sap into syrup. Materials and training will be provided. Participants keep the syrup and are asked to record yields and allow a Stockton research assistant to collect soil and vegetation samples from the property.

Three years of data will be collected. Stockton researchers will use the data to investigate the science and economic potential of a maple syrup industry in nontraditional syrup production regions such as South Jersey and research the environmental impact of the tapping on the trees and local wildlife.

Those interested in participating in the maple sugaring pilot program can email maplegrant@stockton.edu.