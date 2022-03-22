Tax revenues are surging, and state spending is at record levels, but there are still many programs that deserve more funding, lawmakers were told during the first day of public budget hearings.

Calls came to ramp up spending on environmental initiatives, including those that combat the effects of global climate change. Others said the state’s child care system remains strained amid the coronavirus pandemic and deserves more support, especially in lower-income communities.

Also lining up to ask for more funding was a former governor who now works to provide reentry services to those leaving state prison. Lawmakers also heard ways prior budget investments have paid off, including by supporting low-income college students through New Jersey’s educational opportunity fund, or EOF.

“My testimony is a personal and a professional one,” said Daniel Jean, assistant provost for special programs at Montclair State University.

“Welfare, violence, drugs and anti-intellectualism plagued my community. My saving grace was EOF providing access to college, which changed the trajectory of my family legacy forever,” Jean told lawmakers during the hearing.

Monday’s hearing in the Assembly Budget Committee was the first of four that lawmakers are holding over the next few weeks to review a record-high nearly $49 billion state budget that Gov. Phil Murphy proposed earlier this month.

The budget hearings kick off a lengthy review process administered by lawmakers during the months leading up to the July 1 start of a new fiscal year. They are being held this year using an all-remote format, something lawmakers said has increased public participation after it was first employed last year in response to the pandemic.

State spending would increase more than 5%

In all, state spending would go up by more than 5% year-over-year under the budget plan Murphy detailed during a joint session of the state Legislature in Trenton.

Among the line items that would receive a big funding increase, if lawmakers agree with Murphy’s budget requests, is the allocation for “formula” aid provided to K-12 public schools.

Total spending on direct property-tax relief credits currently offered through the Homestead Benefit program would also increase as part of broader efforts to improve “affordability” in New Jersey.

For the second straight year, the state would also make what its actuaries would consider to be a full employer contribution of nearly $7 billion to New Jersey’s long-neglected public-worker pension system.

And while Murphy, a second-term Democrat, has proposed new spending on a green-jobs program and electric-vehicle infrastructure for the state’s vehicle fleet, environmentalists have called on the governor to invest more heavily in initiatives that address climate change.

Criticism of clean-energy diversion

Several of those who testified during Monday’s hearing faulted the Murphy administration for again proposing to divert funding from the state’s Clean Energy Fund to instead support the operating budget at New Jersey Transit. That diversion would come as overall budget revenues are up by more than 10% during the current fiscal year, which ends in June, and are projected to grow more during the coming fiscal year.

More investment in the state Department of Environmental Protection and programs that reduce emissions and improve water quality is needed, said Eric Benson, New Jersey campaign director for Clean Water Action.

“When it comes to climate change, we may not have many more opportunities left to address this coming crisis,” Benson said.

Last year, Murphy and lawmakers expanded a state tax credit that is provided to many income-qualified parents in New Jersey to help offset the rising cost of child care.

But several of those testifying Monday suggested more needs to be done in that area to address what they called a “crisis” for many New Jersey parents. The high cost of child care in many communities is exacerbated by the state’s racial-wealth gap, said Sara Lilja, director of Lutherans Engaging in Advocacy Ministry.

“In some communities, it’s almost impossible to find affordable, safe child care,” she told lawmakers.

McGreevey support of inmate reentry funding

Former Gov. James E. McGreevey asked lawmakers to increase the allocation Murphy proposed for the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, which provides services to former prison inmates. He said thousands have been released during the pandemic, “straining the resources” of the reentry organization.

Meanwhile, several people who testified urged lawmakers as they focus more on affordability issues this year to consider those living in poverty and facing other financial hardships amid the pandemic and rising inflation. Lobbyists for several business groups, among other requests, said more spending on small-business assistance is needed.

But one area of the budget where Murphy is already proposing a modest increase in spending — the allocation for the educational opportunity fund — drew praise on Monday.

The educational opportunity fund provides both personal support and financial aid to thousands of low-income students entering college throughout New Jersey.

In addition to explaining how the program has impacted his own life, Jean said it continues to help many others across the state.

Educational opportunity fund

“At over 50 institutions statewide, EOF engages low-income scholars in curricular and co-curricular experiences, ultimately producing active alumni dedicated to lifelong learning and global citizenship,” Jean said.

“I ask that the funding for the program increases so statewide we are able to provide the EOF advantage for more motivated, under-resourced state residents,” he said.

The next public hearing on the state budget will be held on Wednesday. More information about future budget hearings and registering to testify is available at the Legislature’s website.