Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us, despite our vaunted and valiant efforts within our communities, that the systems that were created to help people are not enough to stem the tide of adversity and inequities. The dilemma and elevated disparities that existed in our communities became more evident when the pandemic hit, especially the most vulnerable populations. And yet, this is not the only thing the pandemic has taught us.

As leaders, we have seen the devastation of innocent lives and have learned to think outside the box, create agile and healing-centered programming, and build unique and forward-thinking collaborative partnerships, while developing immediate intervention strategies to meet the needs of our communities during this pandemic. As we continue to face challenges and fallout from COVID-19, there is a greater opportunity for leaders at every level to look at the success, failure and lessons learned. What should we do and how can we use these lessons to define the tangible and intangible gains, like hope, equity and justice in our communities?

At the start of 2022, a continuing surge of infections combined with challenges in our communities reminded every individual that we must persevere. COVID-19 and its related strains haven’t gone away. Many communities were still struggling during the holidays, wondering how to find strength to keep fighting, keep building and keep pushing forward. It is in this exact moment that many of us now have an opportunity to double down on our efforts to build resilience in our communities.

Generally, “resilience is thought of as a ‘positive adaptation’ after a stressful or adverse situation,” S.M. Hopf writes in “Risk and Resilience in Children Coping with Parental Divorce,” in the Dartmouth Undergraduate Journal of Science. Is that not what community leaders have all been doing, or at the very least attempting to do, since the pandemic started? It’s time to sound the trumpet to shift from “positive adaptation” to something new, something different, something requiring change.

The time is now and the future is at stake. As a community, there must be a continued shift in our mindset and the utilization of human capital at every level. No longer can we shape our efforts based on the struggles or obstacles that we face. Collective impact is paramount to improving our lives; this is the best opportunity to reinvest and become the best version of ourselves.

Power-sharing, inclusion and equity

This new frontier will allow for power-sharing and a recommitment to inclusion and equity in the nation and in our Garden State; let us intentionally level the playing field and unlock the doors to marginalized communities if we truly want to see a better tomorrow. Throughout this experience, we have learned that intentionally seeking to level the playing field means that we must give residents of these communities we serve the ability to advise, direct and even take the lead within the programs and service delivery being deployed in their communities as we continue trying to make a difference.

This means if leaders are going to host focus groups with community members, compensate them, so that they know that you acknowledge their time is valuable. It means if “the powers that be” are going to create a new program, ask residents if this program aligns with the values of their neighborhood and community; if it does not, change the program structure. This means we might have to consider changing the methods we use to track the outcomes of our programs, so we truly know how our programs affect (positively or negatively) knowledge, attitude, belief and behavior in the communities we serve. We must heavily consider utilizing a qualitative and quantitative approach — i.e., have both anecdotal stories and good data to back up our claims that we’re making a difference in the lives of the community as we attempt to move toward sustainable economic mobility.

It is critical to reinvest in the construct of how we establish programs and focus on public health systems, so that we can build resilient communities that are inspired by the strength and resilience of people, our human capital. This reinvestment will support the rebuilding of impoverished neighborhoods, not in a fragmented way, but using a sound and robust methodology to increase equity, accessibility and improve trust, which is an essential element that has been missing and was evident during the pandemic. Let us do all of this together. Let us remind each other that this is the clarion call for agile and healing-centered programming, and bold, forward-thinking collaborative partnerships that meet the needs of our communities.