Credit: (Nicholas Doherty from Unsplash)

The public got its initial look at what projects might be needed to bring power from offshore wind farms to millions of New Jersey customers, a critical step if the state is to achieve its ambitious clean-energy goals.

In a more than four-hour hearing on Tuesday, 13 developers outlined dozens of projects that could help modernize the power grid and build transmission networks to be able to deliver 7,500 megawatts of electricity from the offshore wind farms to customers. All told, 80 options were submitted to the state for consideration.

The developers, including New Jersey utilities, offshore wind farm developers and transmission companies, are vying to win a competitive bidding process overseen by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and the PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest grid operator.

The bidders spent up to 15 minutes extolling their projects to the agency’s staff, touting the proposals as the most cost-effective, least environmentally intrusive, and providing the most benefits to the New Jersey economy.

But few of the presentations delved into projections of how much they would cost or how much they could increase customers’ bills. Transmission costs are expected to make up as much as one-third of the overall cost of building the wind turbines in the ocean. Depending what and how many projects are selected by the BPU, transmission costs are expected to run into billions of dollars.

State to decide by fall

The state expects to make a decision on what projects, if any, move forward by October.

The developers proposed a wide range of projects, including onshore transmission line upgrades; extending the upgraded grid closer to shore; bringing offshore wind generation to and across the shore; and connecting offshore wind projects and ocean facilities.

Only one developer, Anbaric, submitted a proposal to build an offshore wind transmission backbone system. Some clean-energy advocates have pressed the state to consider such a network, which would allow wind electricity to be directed to areas where power demand is the highest. The backbone system was one of 19 proposals submitted by Anbaric.

Some proposals were surprisingly modest when compared with other developers, who submitted several transmission options the board could consider. PPL Electric Utilities proposed one project to upgrade a tiny section of a transmission line at a cost of $412,237.

Atlantic City Electric, one of the state’s four electric utilities, submitted five proposals — mostly involving onshore upgrades, with the most expensive costing $384 million. Jersey Central Power & Light sought to bring interconnections with the power grid closer to shore in a proposal submitted in partnership with Mid-Atlantic Offshore Development, LLC, another bidder.

PSEG, Ørsted partner on pitches

PSEG submitted seven options in a proposal in partnership with Ørsted, which is building two of the first three offshore wind farms off New Jersey. No other bidder comes closer to matching the level of relevant experience and performance of the two companies, claimed Ray DePillo of PSEG.

Several developers lobbied for their proposals by noting that their projects did not include any crossing of Jersey beaches. Rise Light & Power acquired a former coal plant in South Amboy and intends to convert the 26-acre site into a central interconnection point for offshore wind farms and a hub for clean energy.

In general, most of the projects followed a recommendation by the BPU and PJM to provide interconnections at four substations in New Jersey. The Deans substation in Middlesex County proved especially popular with some developers, providing access to more urban populations in central and northern New Jersey.

“The clear winner in this is Middlesex County, which looks to be the new gateway for offshore wind,’’ said Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey and an advocate for offshore wind.